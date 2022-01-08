NFL Week 18: Saturday Afternoon Football Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos

Week 18 of the NFL season kicks off with an AFC West matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos. This is the first game of a two game Saturday double header. The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys play later tonight. Washington’s rooting interest in these games will be Denver to wi and a small asteroid to hit Lincoln Financial Field.

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) @ Denver Broncos (7-9)

Date: Saturday, January 8th, 2021, 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: Empower Field at Mile High | Denver, CO

TV: ESPN

Chris Fowler (play-by-play)

Kirk Herbstreit (analyst)

Laura Rutledge (sideline reporter)

SiriusXM Radio:

Home Stream - (Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 809) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 815) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, ESPN+

DraftKings odds: Chiefs -11 1/2, O/U 44 1/2

Prediction: Chiefs 27 - Broncos 13

SB Nation Blogs: Arrowhead Pride | Mile High Report

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Football Team twitter feed: