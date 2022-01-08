NFL Week 18: Saturday Afternoon Football Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos

Week 18 of the NFL season kicks off with an AFC West matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos. This is the first game of a two game Saturday double header. The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys play later tonight. Washington’s rooting interest in these games will be Denver to wi and a small asteroid to hit Lincoln Financial Field.
Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) @ Denver Broncos (7-9)
Date: Saturday, January 8th, 2021, 4:30 p.m. ET
Location: Empower Field at Mile High | Denver, CO
TV: ESPN
Chris Fowler (play-by-play)
Kirk Herbstreit (analyst)
Laura Rutledge (sideline reporter)
SiriusXM Radio:
Home Stream - (Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 809) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 815) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)
DraftKings odds: Chiefs -11 1/2, O/U 44 1/2
Prediction: Chiefs 27 - Broncos 13
SB Nation Blogs: Arrowhead Pride | Mile High Report
