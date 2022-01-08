Washington Roster Moves: Ricky Seals-Jones to IR; Sammis Reyes OUT vs Giants

The Washington Football Team made several moves today as they prepare for the season finale against the Giants tomorrow. TE Ricky Seals-Jones was sent to IR after a bad collision with a camera man put him into the concussion protocol. Sammis Reyes injured his hamstring in practice this week and will miss tomorrow's game. He had a big opportunity to see more playing time, but will now have to wait until next year.

Washington signed two players to the 53-man roster, giving them a nice pay bump before the offseasin starts. Rookie DE William Bradley-King and S Jeremy Reaves will finish the year playing in New Jersey. Washington also elevated TE Temarrick Hemingway and FB Alex Armah. Both players will be able to help at TE behind John Bates.

Washington placed one more player on the Reserve/COVID-19 list today. LB Jordan Kunaszyk joins CB William Jackson III on the list and is now done for the year. Washington also has Deshazor Everett on the Reserve list. He was moved there from the Non-Football Injury list after he was involved in a fatal car accident last month.

The NFL changed their COVID-19 quarantine rules this week to match changes made to the CDC's recommendations. They cut the standard isolation period after a positive test for asymptomatic individuals from 10 days to five days regardless of vaccination status. A player must clear at least 24 hours since their last fever without the aid of fever-reducing medication; other symptoms must be “resolved or improved”; the individual must be cleared by team doctor in consultation with ICS and NFL, and any local regulations or requirements have been satisfied. Vaccinated players can still come back earlier if the meet the NFL's testing criteria.

