Daily Slop: Washington Football Media Links Roundup

Sammis Reyes has made 'leaps and bounds' during rookie season

After spending the past four months on an NFL roster, Reyes can see improvements in every aspect of his game.

Did the Washington Football Team accidentally tip its hand on what the new name is? | Professional Sports | richmond.com

Will it be the Commanders? Or is it a trick designed to lead fans in the wrong direction?

Terry McLaurin, a constant amid the WFT chaos, keeps finding ways to improve - The Washington Post

The third-year wide receiver makes it a point to find weaknesses in his game and address them each offseason. That task is getting tougher and tougher.

Cover 1: Washington vs. Giants outcome has important NFL Draft implications | RSN

With Washington and the Giants eliminated from playoff contention, their Week 18 matchup would appear to have little significance. But as Pete Hailey explains, the outcome has important implications in the 2022 NFL Draft

Washington Football Team fans wonder if FedEx Field attendance can improve - The Washington Post

Home game attendance has been the most visible indicator of Washington Football Team fan disenchantment.

Police charge Chesterfield man with killing brother of Washington Football Team player Montez Sweat | Crime News | richmond.com

Three police agencies collaborated on Friday to arrest a Chesterfield County man in the Dec. 28 fatal shooting of Anthony Sweat, the brother of Washington Football Team pass rusher Montez

Why Charles Leno Jr. re-signed with Washington instead of testing free agency | RSN

Charles Leno Jr. elaborates on why he chose to stick with Washington instead of test the free agent market later this year.

Washington will finish against the flailing New York Giants - The Washington Post

Washington's defense will face a New York Giants' offense that has scored just one touchdown in its last 35 possessions and ranks second to last in the league in yards per game.

PHOTOS | Giants Practice Week 1/7

The Washington Football Team wraps up preparations for its Week 18 game against the New York Giants inside the practice bubble at Inova Sports Performance Center. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

Washington Football Team: New Name Coming 2-2-22 | My Thoughts - Rated R Radio