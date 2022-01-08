All aTwitter: 8 January 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Injury Report: pic.twitter.com/uJxoEo2feI— Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) January 7, 2022
Washington game status for Sunday vs. NY Giants:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 7, 2022
OUT
DE Montez Sweat (personal)
OL Saahdiq Charles (knee)
WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring)
TE Ricky Seals-Jones (concussion)
QUESTIONABLE
TE Sammis Reyes (hamstring)
This is easy on both sides:— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) January 7, 2022
Washington should throw a giant pile of money at him.
And, if we’re being totally honest, Terry should probably say no. https://t.co/WBuTdFL5MP
Keep in mind: often with extensions they occur in the spring after free agency and the draft Doesn’t mean it can’t happen before FA but does mean you shouldn’t panic if it doesn’t. https://t.co/7VeiUQtDGv— John Keim (@john_keim) January 7, 2022
Thanks again for all the messages / tweets everyone. Far too many of you to reply but I truly appreciate all the love— Charles Leno Jr (@charleslenojr72) January 7, 2022
Reminder that if Taylor Heinicke plays at least 60% of the snaps this Sunday and Washington wins, he scoops up an extra $125,000 just like he has in the other victories this season. He def cares about the result in New York— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 7, 2022
Thing I cannot stop thinking about re Daniel Jones career:— Danny Rouhier (@funnydanny) January 7, 2022
12.5% of his passing yards, 20% of this TD passes, & 22% of his rush yards have come vs the WFT in 5 games.
Week 18 work— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 7, 2022
Now let Riverboat Ron do FedEx field https://t.co/1M5AsGxfzr— chris long (@JOEL9ONE) January 7, 2022
Former #Bucs WR Antonio Brown cleared waivers, per the wire. He’s a free agent.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 7, 2022
The #Jaguars plan to interview former #Texans coach Bill O’Brien for their vacant HC job next week after #Bama team plays in the National Championship on Monday, source said. @JohnReid64 had the timing first.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2022
From NFL Now: The #Jaguars will interview #Cowboys OC Kellen Moore virtually today and #Bama OC Bill O'Brien next week. With O'Brien wanting no part of personnel decisions, this potential hire becomes an interesting one. pic.twitter.com/fvOMRbQ4ZS— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2022
The NFL just released the official list of the 40 participants who will be participating in the 2022 HBCU Combine (Jan. 28-29, at the Univ. of South Alabama). pic.twitter.com/9TF4dREcOE— Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) January 7, 2022
top-100 most watched 2021 US TV broadcasts— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 7, 2022
NFL: 75
NBA: 0
NHL: 0
MLB: 0
the best pro sport in the US & it’s not even close pic.twitter.com/QByrU75hiB
BREAKING: Beloved Bahamian actor and former ambassador Sir Sidney Poitier has died. He was 94. A Broadway play about the trailblazing career of the visionary actor was announced last month. Sir Sidney's death was confirmed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/WVJFlog3tC— Eyewitness News Bahamas (@ewnewsbahamas) January 7, 2022
