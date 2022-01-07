Daily Slop: Scott Turner envisions Taylor Heinicke fitting into Washington’s future plans; Clinton Portis sentenced to 6 months in prison

Taylor Heinicke gets one more start Sunday, capping off a season where he finally achieved his NFL dream | Professional Sports | richmond.com

"When I wasn't playing, it was like, what team would you want to play for? And it's like, well, you don't want to play for the team with no name."

Taylor Heinicke will be 'a factor' regardless of any QB moves, per Scott Turner | RSN

Scott Turner explained Thursday how he envisions Taylor Heinicke fitting into Washington's future plans.

Ron Rivera responds to Joe Judge’s ‘clown show’ dig at Washington | RSN

Once again, an NFC East coach has made waves with his comments ahead of a game vs. WFT.

Taylor Heinicke reflects on an up-and-down year as Washington's starter | RSN

Washington's QB had his first chance to be a full-time starter, played lots of games, learned lessons and now looks to the future.

Washington signs Charles Leno to extension

After having a standout season for Washington, Leno has been rewards with a multi-year extension.

These Washington players have contracts that'll expire in the offseason | RSN

With one game left on Washington's schedule, now's a good time to list out the team's upcoming free agents.

Jack Del Rio confidently states he'll remain WFT's defensive coordinator in 2022 | RSN

Jack Del Rio has no worries about his job status moving forward.

Daniel Snyder’s failures hang over the Washington Football Team - The Washington Post

Was your favorite Washington football highlight the burst pipe or the broken railing? The heated benches or the bench fight?

3 rookies to watch in Washington’s final game of the season

Washington’s season finale at MetLife Stadium provides a perfect opportunity to give some newer players important reps.

Clinton Portis sentenced to 6 months in prison for part in fraud scheme | RSN

Former Washington RB Clinton Portis received six months’ prison time and six months of home confinement for defrauding the NFL’s health care benefit program.