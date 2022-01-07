Ron Rivera Presser: The most important position to us is QB, we'll do what we have to do going forward

LIVE: Coach Rivera speaks to the media https://t.co/N1RrP1jRcJ— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 7, 2022
Injury updates:
Washington game status for Sunday vs. NY Giants:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 7, 2022
OUT
DE Montez Sweat (personal)
OL Saahdiq Charles (knee)
WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring)
TE Ricky Seals-Jones (concussion)
QUESTIONABLE
TE Sammis Reyes (hamstring)
Charles Leno:
Ron Rivera addressing the media. On extending Charles Leno, said it was a possibility when Washington signed him in May that the team would re-sign him to a multi-year deal, depending on how he plays.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) January 7, 2022
Needless to say, after having a standout season, he's earned it
Rivera said Leno has a tremendous rapport with the rest of the offensive line and has good leadership qualities. Those are the things you want to have on your roster.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) January 7, 2022
Ron Rivera says Charles Leno’s extension provides stability to the offensive line, considering Brandon Schefff’s upcoming free agent status and Chase Roullier’s recovery from injury.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 7, 2022
More contract extensions this offseason:
Ron Rivera not tipping his hand with any Terry McLaurin contract extension talks just yet. Said it's possible the Charles Leno signing leads to other moves with pending free agents. Bobby McCain, J.D. McKissic the most prominent of those players.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 7, 2022
Wes Schweitzer:
On Wes Schweitzer, Rivera said he did see a jump in his progression. He saw a strong and physical player who has value in his position flex— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) January 7, 2022
Daron Payne:
Rivera said Daron Payne also took a big jump from last year. He was an explosive guy who made plays behind the line of scrimmage. Rivera likes his pass-rush push to crash the middle, and that skillset is going to be helpful to the team going forward— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) January 7, 2022
Terry McLaurin:
Asked about possible extension for Terry McLaurin this offseason Ron Rivera says the evaluation process begins next week— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 7, 2022
Joe Judge:
Ron Rivera responds to Giants HC Joe Judge taking a swipe at Washington on the @kevinsheehanDC show.#WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/oS0ELvxn8j— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) January 7, 2022
Charles Leno
Daddy duty:
Charles Leno said he had to change a diaper right after he signed his new contract. Lol pic.twitter.com/Yt0CH9t97Z— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 7, 2022
Leno at the podium. Said he had to change a diaper after signing his contract. The fatherly duties never cease, even for agreeing to an extension— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) January 7, 2022
Charles Leno Jr. joked he didn't feel that great about signing his new big contract because not long after he had to change a diaper— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) January 7, 2022
Faith:
This starts with Ron Rivera and the way he leads the team. He's confident in the pieces and roster that Washington has as well https://t.co/s0YJSJMB46— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) January 7, 2022
Why does Charles Leno have that faith?— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 7, 2022
"It starts with the head coach and what he preaches."
Also: "The fight that our team shows. Those are traits, those are characteristics that you want in your team" https://t.co/AZTsFTS7Dv
Charles Leno wanted to stay; true for a while. A good contract helps; would've had options...said, "I've got faith in the direction we're going. Faith is believing without seeing. It may look like this year was not the best year, but I definitely have faith in the direction."— John Keim (@john_keim) January 7, 2022
Sam Cosmi
Samta Clause:
Finally got to ask Sam about this just now. He said he sweated right through the Santa suit because it was so warm on Christmas Eve. Just part of being a rookie lineman in the NFL https://t.co/vT7vFbe20c— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 7, 2022
Brandon Scherff:
Sam Cosmi is effusively praising Brandon Scherff for how much Scherff has influenced him this season. One example: Cosmi now wears thumb guards on his hands because Scherff told him to early on in the year pic.twitter.com/1bbE2godXr— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 7, 2022
