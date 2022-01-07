All aTwitter: 7 January 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Injury Report: pic.twitter.com/gLG6l4t9kM— Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) January 6, 2022
Thank you for all of your prayers, continue to pray for Olivia’s family and me. Thank you all #Live4Liv— Deshazor Everett (@DEverett22) January 6, 2022
Jack Del Rio, when asked if he's "hopeful" to return to Washington as the defensive coordinator, answers, "I'm not hopeful. I will be"— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 6, 2022
Jackson really struggled early in the year because he was rarely on the same page as everyone else. Could see him always looking for calls from teammates when ball was being snapped. After bye, they’ve gone heavy zone. He’s been fine but zone doesn’t make use of his press ability https://t.co/nW5fskNzKu— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 7, 2022
…… wait for it pic.twitter.com/nNNudX8Guz— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 6, 2022
Right back to work— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 5, 2022
Portis gets 6 months in prison for fraud scheme https://t.co/eWPw4Wttqu— John Keim (@john_keim) January 6, 2022
From NFL Now: With his future up in the air, #Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is proud of what he's done. If a change is made, someone would inherit a very solid situation. pic.twitter.com/4Cto3lrcz0— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2022
This is exactly why I don’t really buy the usual excuses people give for regimes that clearly aren’t working out…”They just need one more year for the rebuild!”— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 6, 2022
Sean Payton built a playoff contender in a cave with a box of scraps. Don’t tell me you need four years to compete. https://t.co/OtWCuy2Uvt
It is being reported that #Falcons WR Calvin Ridley’s future with the team could be coming to an end as both sides may be looking for a fresh start. If that is the case, his market will be robust— G.T Bobby Thompson (@BThomps81) January 6, 2022
Russell Wilson on Seahawks future: “My plan is to win Super Bowls. And my plan is to win them here. It’s that simple.” pic.twitter.com/VOa31peOtD— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 6, 2022
“Something’s up, right? What is the up? It’s money, folks.”@AdamSchefter mid-day tweets shed some light on why Antonio Brown might’ve walked off last Sunday:#NFL pic.twitter.com/6QxWIvJD6P— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) January 6, 2022
#Bucs HC Bruce Arians fires back at Antonio Brown: "He was very upset at halftime about who was getting targeted."— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 6, 2022
Arians approached AB and was told, 'I ain't playing. I ain't getting the ball."
Arians then told him: “You’re done. Get the F out of here."pic.twitter.com/bhP1kbECOo
#Bucs coach Bruce Arians’ opening statement today on WR Antonio Brown, who alleged last night he was cut because he refused to play hurt and said he will undergo ankle surgery: pic.twitter.com/dfgFLd5x38— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 6, 2022
Antonio Brown was 28 catches, 255 yards, & 3 TDs away from the $2M of incentives he asked the #Buccaneers to fully guarantee last week (@AdamSchefter).— Spotrac (@spotrac) January 6, 2022
He was targeted more times per game this year (9.5) than last year (7.75).
He missed 10 weeks due to injury & suspension.
Full article here, I just love the super lengthy and details British headline better than whatever shows up as a preview on my phone: https://t.co/nRyGM1FGBO— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 6, 2022
For immediate release.— Will Compton (@_willcompton) January 6, 2022
I have signed back with the Las Vegas Raiders. #year9 ☠️ pic.twitter.com/wx6BXGKGnb
Issues with Pickett’s hand size will hang over his ability to handle the bigger ball (more-so an issue for colder weather) but the rock pops out of his hand nicely.pic.twitter.com/7iuBNWkcvF— Ryan Fowler (@FowlerRyan1) January 7, 2022
‘Under Pressure’ - David Bowie and Queen (1981) … pic.twitter.com/8gmdeWneme https://t.co/3AbOOzEXEW— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) January 7, 2022
Marines practicing their flying skills— (@ChaplainheArt) January 6, 2022
One of the coolest things I've seen in a while! #wtpBLUE
pic.twitter.com/wENmSaUG4b
