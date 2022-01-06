Jack Del Rio Presser: I will be back as Washington’s DC next season

Injury report:
Washington's practice report Thu:— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) January 6, 2022
DNP
OL Saahdiq Charles (knee)
WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring)
TE Ricky Seals-Jones (concussion)
DE Montez Sweat (personal)
LIMITED
TE Sammis Reyes (hamstring)
DE James Smith-Williams (illness)
RB Antonio Gibson (hip)
FULL
OL Sam Cosmi (hip)
Sammis Reyes:
It's officially a hamstring injury for Sammis, who was limited today. Antonio Gibson was limited as well, and Montez Sweat was still absent altogether https://t.co/Ur2rwbUPV8— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 6, 2022
Jack Del Rio
LIVE: Coach Jack Del Rio speaks to the media https://t.co/trmMPqq2UY— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 6, 2022
Bobby McCain:
Jack Del Rio addressing the media. Said Bobby McCain "gave us some good snaps" throughout the season. Does a good job of preparing, and he's overall happy the safety is on the team.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) January 6, 2022
Returning as DC next year?:
Jack Del Rio laughed when asked if he was hopeful if he'd be the defensive coordinator next season: "I don't even know what you're talking about. Hopeful? Will be."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 6, 2022
Offseason analysis:
Del Rio: team will be very thorough in its analysis this offseason— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) January 6, 2022
William Jackson III:
Jack Del Rio reflecting on William Jackson III's first year with Washington: "We weren't able to bring that to the heights that we hoped in terms of his ability to impact us"— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 6, 2022
Del Rio on William Jackson: "Will is a very talented player. We feel we weren't able to bring that to maybe the heights that we hoped in terms of his ability to impact us and help solidify and make our back end much stronger."— John Keim (@john_keim) January 6, 2022
Chase Young:
Chase Young came in and saw Jack Del Rio a few days ago. "We certainly want his impact throughout our offseason... That'll be an important thing for him and for us, to have his presence" Del Rio says. The coach calls CY a "natural leader" too— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 6, 2022
Character and willingness to fight through adversity:
Del Rio said it was a revealing season for Washington. He saw a lot of character from his players and a willingness to fight through all the external circumstances the team has dealt with.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) January 6, 2022
Scott Turner
LIVE: Coach Scott Turner speaks to the media https://t.co/0DODzVZObM— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 6, 2022
What the offense could be:
Scott Turner is up next. There were a couple different games where the offense was working the way he envisions it can be. Tampa Bay was a good example of how the unit can be balanced, and the Falcons game showed how it can be productive despite not having many possessions— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) January 6, 2022
Asked Scott Turner what weeks stick out as ones where his offense looked most like the unit he wants it to be and he responded with the Atlanta game and the Tampa game. Appreciates those efforts because they required two different styles to win pic.twitter.com/2BOYfFn20c— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 6, 2022
Taylor Heinicke:
Scott Turner on how Taylor Heinicke factors into the team's plan at quarterback long term: "Taylor is definitely going to be a factor. It's been an up and down year. ... You can say that for our entire offense."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 6, 2022
Scott Turner, on how Heinicke factors in to WFT's plan at QB: "I think Taylor's definitely going to be a factor. ... If we do bring a guy in .... and however that happens, Taylor's going to be here and I know what his makeup is and he's going to be ready to compete."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 6, 2022
John Bates:
Turner said John Bates has grown a lot this year and that will take "a long way" as a player— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) January 6, 2022
J.D. McKissic:
Turner said J.D. McKissic has exceeded the team's expectations over the past couple seasons. He's one of the smartest players Turner has been around, and it was a big loss when he went on IR— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) January 6, 2022
Sammis Reyes
LIVE: TE Sammis Reyes speaks to the media https://t.co/1ryg0gCUjJ— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 6, 2022
Chance to do his thing this week:
Sammis Reyes: "I think it's time for me to go out there and do my thing." Feels a "crazy" difference between who he is now and who he was at the start of this year pic.twitter.com/n6V3ztCYfw— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 6, 2022
First NFL catch:
Sammis Reyes at the podium. Said it would mean a lot to make his first NFL catch in the regular season. He's come a long way this season and changed a lot.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) January 6, 2022
Offseason work:
Reyes: this offseason is going to be huge. Doesn't want his mind to deviate on the last game, but there's a lot of work ahead of him to get better, and he wants to be "a whole different player" for 2022.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) January 6, 2022
Special teams:
TE Sammis Reyes said playing ST helped his confidence -- just being on the field helps. But, also: "I'm very confident in my abilities. I feel so much better than when i got started...So many things i have to improve, but my level of confidence has improved tremendously."— John Keim (@john_keim) January 6, 2022
Family:
Reyes said one cool thing this year: Being able to fly his parents here whenever they want to come (they're here now). Used to go a long time without seeing them because family couldn't afford the tickets. Not anymore. That's been huge for him and his parents.— John Keim (@john_keim) January 6, 2022
Cam Sims
LIVE: WR Cam Sims speaks to the media https://t.co/OBx4FkO0Kv— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 6, 2022
Jamin Davis
LIVE: LB Jamin Davis speaks to the media https://t.co/Cdk9o6HTyl— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 6, 2022
Rookie expectations:
When asked about how he envisioned his rookie season and his own expectations, Jamin Davis said: "Personally I don't feel like I met them...not trying to impress anybody or receive special accolades... more proving myself to everyone around me..."— John Keim (@john_keim) January 6, 2022
Loading comments...