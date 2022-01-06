All aTwitter: 6 January 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Football Team twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

DE Montez Sweat not here today. Still dealing with the death of his brother. — John Keim (@john_keim) January 5, 2022

When are they gonna officially name that side field after Curtis? — HowelltoWFT (@SkinsfanJW21) January 5, 2022

The full WFT practice report:



DNP



WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring)

TE Ricky Seals-Jones (concussion)

OL Saahdiq Charles (knee)

DE Montez Sweat (personal)



Limited



RB Antonio Gibson (hip)

RT Sam Cosmi (hip)

DE James Smith-Williams (illness) https://t.co/xgYC6I8ilI — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 5, 2022

.@john_keim said the same on his podcast. That one angle route was a lowlight but good to hear generally he played well. — Eat Sleep WFT (@WFTTalk) January 5, 2022

Ron Rivera was on the “Sports Junkies” Tuesday and says he does not know the name. https://t.co/nydTzDrsUJ — Washington Wire (@Washington_Wire) January 5, 2022

Breaking News: The Leno Fam is staying in Washington Source: Me — Jen Leno (@jennifermleno72) January 6, 2022

Lol just because he tweeted it didn’t mean he knew first! I got babies to take care of — Jen Leno (@jennifermleno72) January 6, 2022

Charles Leno played 1,062 snaps, committed 1 penalty, allowed 6 sacks and has an overall PFF grade of 79.9. It was a solid signing and a good move to re-sign him.#WashingtonFootball — Tae & Todd Washington Football Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) January 6, 2022

I don't think this will be the last one either...They want to keep JD McKissic and Bobby McCain as well. Both make a lot of sense. Stay tuned... https://t.co/TIMbhssyxd — John Keim (@john_keim) January 6, 2022

McKissic is an obvious one to bring back. I know fans don’t like McCain because he’s been beaten deep a few times, but his overall play at free safety has been solid https://t.co/0mfJcb2LYz — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 6, 2022

Given the issues Washington has had at FS over the last decade, McCain best guy they’ve had there in a WHILE — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 6, 2022

Can #WashingtonFootball fans give some love to John Bates?



✅1st in the NFL in @PFF Run Blocking Grade for TEs

✅12.8 Yards Per Reception (9th in the NFL for TEs)

13th most receiving yards among rookie WRs & TEs



Not bad for a day 3 rookie with limited college production. pic.twitter.com/vDxEMbovOB — Nathan Coleman (@JHawkChalk_) January 5, 2022

Terry McLaurin will begin his fourth season in the league in September



He will most likely be on his:

•4th different starting QB to begin a season

•4th different receiver opposite to him to start a season

•And 3rd different team name ( )



Get this guy some consistency — (@DotsByFitz) January 4, 2022

Terry Mclaurin is 40 yards away from back to back 1k Seasons.



Antonio Gibson is 109 yards away from his first 1k Rushing Year.



Do they both get it? #WashingtonFootball — KB (@KBHTTR91) January 5, 2022

Why would he sign? Honest question. — Eddie (@Ed__III) January 6, 2022

He can get big money from anywhere if he hits free agency. If he is patience and avoids injury. Even a franchise tag will give him a significant raise than what he is making on his rookie deal. QB situation here is dire at the moment... — King of DC Sports (@dcsportsking) January 6, 2022

Money. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 6, 2022

Sure. But if $40M guaranteed sits on the table? Hard to turn that down. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 6, 2022

Curtis Samuel's career stats. Good for a #2 or no? pic.twitter.com/p9NoAx5deX — WFT Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) January 5, 2022

I have assisted clients in registering 7,000+ trademarks in the US and around the world.



The Washington Football Team has likely filed a trademark application for its new team name.



The question is where.#WashingtonFootball #WFT #NFL #trademarks



[a thread]

[1/6] — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) January 5, 2022

The Cleveland Guardians used the Paris Convention when securing the trademark for its new team name.



In March 2021, the team filed a trademark for "Cleveland Guardians" in the Republic of Mauritius.



The application went unnoticed until the new name was announced in July.



[3/6] — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) January 5, 2022

The strategy of "hiding trademark filings" in tiny remote countries has become very common in the past 10 years (especially with large companies trying to conceal information about product launches).



[5/6] — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) January 5, 2022

Thank you for all the interest in this tweet today!



I took a deep dive into this issue with ABC News tonight. Here is the full interview:https://t.co/b3JRKM9V2R — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) January 6, 2022

Ron repping the 2.2.22 sweatshirt for today's presser pic.twitter.com/YxdeSZXtzk — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 5, 2022

Worth noting this is first year the opposing media calls for coaches aren’t mandatory. Plenty of coaches still do the calls. Ron Rivera has done every request. There aren’t requests every week but typically when there’s a storyline to explore — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 5, 2022

"Joe, you made a comment the other day after the game about not having fist fights on the sideline. Is that a reference to what happened to Washington a couple weeks ago?"



(via @Giants) pic.twitter.com/7ca5AT6jWZ — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 5, 2022

All Joe Judge press conferences should consist exclusively of explanations of what he was trying to say in his previous press conferences. — Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) January 5, 2022

Antonio Brown has issued a statement on the events that transpired during the Jets game on Sunday and has announced he will undergo ankle surgery. pic.twitter.com/ozxoy9Ah82 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 6, 2022

Was asked: where would Micah Parsons be on the edge chart if he qualified?



Well... pic.twitter.com/bTESIxabFQ — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) January 5, 2022

Significant pre-draft changes outlined in new NFL memo, per AP.



* Wonderlic eliminated

* New drills for pass-catchers

* Fines for unprof. conducthttps://t.co/bSimnXqYff pic.twitter.com/ekizClnOs3 — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 5, 2022

Twitter reacts to Washington’s eliminating “Wolves” or “RedWolves” as the new name. https://t.co/gcwLBRUMe6 — Washington Wire (@Washington_Wire) January 6, 2022

The Washington Wolves (rip)



W/news that #Wolves is ✌️, I put pencils dwn & stopped working on the home uni and full moon set.



This is where I ended



I'm not a logo designer but my goal was to create a wolf hunting. Tracking. Thinking. A menacing wolf.#wft #NFL @WashingtonNFL pic.twitter.com/0Ua77NQuYe — Steve (@DC_STEVE) January 5, 2022

Commanders is the Fedex Field of NFL nicknames #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/X76kQVR3fl — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) January 5, 2022

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Football Team twitter feed:

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005