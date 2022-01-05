Report: LT Charles Leno signs extension to stay in Washington 3 more years

NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo has reported that Washington’s 2021 starting left tackle, Charles Leno, has signed a 3-year extension to stay with the team. Garafolo reports that the extension is worth $37.5m.

The #WashingtonFootball Team and LT Charles Leno have agreed to a three-year, $37.5 million extension, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Released by the #Bears in May, Leno found a new home, played well and now cashes in for the second time in his career. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 6, 2022

The average annual value of $12.5m per year would rank Leno 16th in the NFL per Over the Cap, behind the Saints’ Terron Armstead and ahead of the Cowboys’ Tyron Smith.

Leno is 30 years old and an 8-year NFL veteran who was drafted by the Bears, and who played for them from 2014-2020. He was released this past offseason after the Bears drafted Teven Jenkins in the second round. The move did not pay off well for Chicago; the team has suffered a great deal of disruption at the position and eventually had to sign 39-year-old Jason Peters as a street free agent just prior to the season in an effort to bring some stability to their situation.

Chicago’s loss seems to have been Washington’s gain. Leno has played well at the position, anchoring the left side along with LG Ereck Flowers, but the veteran left tackle has also been active in the community, and both he and his wife are active on Twitter, frequently engaging with Washington fans.

Breaking News: The Leno Fam is staying in Washington Source: Me — Jen Leno (@jennifermleno72) January 6, 2022

Lol just because he tweeted it didn’t mean he knew first! I got babies to take care of — Jen Leno (@jennifermleno72) January 6, 2022

Leno’s extension adds some continuity and extended stability to Washington’s offensive line, which, despite numerous injuries at center, right guard and right tackle, has played well for the most part in 2021.