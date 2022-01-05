Ron Rivera Presser: I'm looking forward to seeing the new name come to life

Injury updates:
Washington's Wednesday practice report:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 5, 2022
DNP
OL Saahdiq Charles (knee)
WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring)
TE Ricky Seals-Jones (concussion)
DE Montez Sweat (personal)
LIMITED
RB Antonio Gibson (hip) <-- new
OT Sam Cosmi (hip)
DE James Smith-Williams (illness)
Name change:
Ron Rivera addressing the media. Opened by talking about the name change. Said it's been cool to be a part of it and he's looking forward to seeing it all come alive.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) January 5, 2022
Joe Judge:
Ron Rivera declined to specifically address these comments by Giants HC Joe Judge.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) January 5, 2022
"I'm not going to respond to something that's interesting."
Finding a QB:
Rivera has said this offseason is an important one. When it comes to QB, he added that the team has been trying to figure out the answer. The position affects the entire team.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) January 5, 2022
Curtis Samuel:
Ron lamenting the steady absence of Curtis Samuel and how he was missed all year on offense: "He would impact Terry, he would impact the tight end position, the other receivers, the running game"— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 5, 2022
Taylor Heinicke
LIVE: Taylor Heinicke speaks to the media https://t.co/A75fvZFAAY— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 5, 2022
Dream come true:
Taylor Heinicke said as hard as this season has been for the team, the opportunity to start pretty much all year long has been a "dream come true."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 5, 2022
Believes he's answered the durability questions about him.
Durability:
Taylor Heinicke: "One box I checked was the whole durability question. No one thought I could go 16-17 games and here we are."— John Keim (@john_keim) January 5, 2022
Heinicke emphasized the offseason training with @SeedmanJoel and @CoachEarl_ for his improved durability this season. Wrote about such things if you'd care to read... https://t.co/xhihOyc8mp— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 5, 2022
Future in the NFL:
Heinicke: no matter what my future holds, backup or starter, I'm happy for it. I just want to be in this league and help the team win.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) January 5, 2022
Asked Taylor Heinicke if being a starting QB in the NFL is beginning to feel normal.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 5, 2022
His answer: pic.twitter.com/GEpkVWobb7
Tress Way
LIVE: Tress Way speaks to the media https://t.co/kgpnGgwl4z— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 5, 2022
COVID-19:
Tress Way on his covid experience. Said he sensed something was off when he felt wrecked after a workout. "Trust me, my workouts are not that hard." Tested the day and got the unwanted news.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 5, 2022
Watched the game Sunday, the first one he's ever missed, with his dogs and a Pacifico.
Watching from home:
Welcome back to The Tress Way Experience.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 5, 2022
Jaret Patterson
LIVE: Jaret Patterson speaks to the media https://t.co/tFFUk7cQa4— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 5, 2022
Increased workload:
Jaret Patterson is up. Thought his play in an increased workload was good, but there were some things he could improve upon as he wraps up his rookie season.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) January 5, 2022
All-around RB:
Patterson said he tries to take little bits of Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic's skillsets, such as being a versatile pass-catcher and blocker, to be an all-around back— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) January 5, 2022
New name:
Jaret Patterson on the name: "It's the Washington Football Team, but this team is the Washington Redskins to me because I've been watching them since I was little...In my heart it'll always be the Redskins, but it's kind of cool getting a new name. I kind of like a new era..."— John Keim (@john_keim) January 5, 2022
Dax Milne
Zach Wilson:
Dax Milne has stayed in touch with his college QB, Zach Wilson, as the two have gotten used to life in the NFL pic.twitter.com/AsoRZ42Tcj— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 5, 2022
