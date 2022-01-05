Washington Roster Moves: Antonio Gibson and Ereck Flowers activated from Reserve/COVID-19; William Jackson III added

Washington's Reserve/COVID-19 list is down to 2 players after another wave hit the team last week. Washington activated RB Antonio Gibson and G Ereck Flowers. Both players were added to the list 5 days ago and were expected to rejoin the team at practice today.

The team moved Deshazor Everett from the Reserve/NFI list to the COVID-19 list without announcing the move yesterday. Everett was the driver in a fatal car crash almost two weeks ago that resulted in injuries and hospitalization and injuries for him. He is joined on that list today by CB William Jackson III who has missed the last 2 games with a calf injury. His season is likely over.

The NFL changed their COVID-19 quarantine rules this week to match changes made to the CDC's recommendations. They cut the standard isolation period after a positive test for asymptomatic individuals from 10 days to five days regardless of vaccination status. A player must clear at least 24 hours since their last fever without the aid of fever-reducing medication; other symptoms must be “resolved or improved”; the individual must be cleared by team doctor in consultation with ICS and NFL, and any local regulations or requirements have been satisfied. Vaccinated players can still come back earlier if the meet the NFL's testing criteria.

We have made multiple roster moves:



Activated the following players off the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

-G Ereck Flowers Sr.

-RB Antonio Gibson



Placed CB William Jackson III on the Reserve/COVID-19 List pic.twitter.com/apgYIfTmWA — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 5, 2022

Washington Football Team players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Defense (2)

CB: William Jackson III

S: Deshazor Everett(Reserve/NFI)

Washington Football Team players activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list (26)

CB Darryl Roberts

C Keith Ismael

DT Jonathan Allen

DE Montez Sweat

DE James Smith-Williams

DE Casey Toohill

LB Khaleke Hudson (IR)

DE Daniel Wise

WR Cam Sims

DT Matt Ioannidis

DT Tim Settle

TE Sammis Reyes

CB Troy Apke

OT Cornelius Lucas

DE William Bradley-King (PS)

QB Taylor Heinicke

TE Temarrick Hemingway (PS)

LB David Mayo

S: Darrick Forrest

QB Kyle Allen

CB Kendall Fuller

S Kam Curl

LB Milo Eifler

RB Wendell Smallwood (PS)

C Tyler Larsen

G Brandon Scherff

LB Cole Holcomb

DE Nate Orchard

C/G Zack Bailey (PS)

CB Darryl Roberts (2nd time)

G Beau Benzschawel (PS)

OT Sam Cosmi

OT David Steinmetz (PS)

QB Kyle Shurmur(PS)

P Tress Way

RB Antonio Gibson

G Ereck Flowers

Washington Football Team coaches in COVID-19 protocols (3)

Assistant DB coach Brent Vieselmeyer

Senior Offensive Assistant Jim Hostler

OL Coach John Matsko

Washington Football Team coaches cleared from

COVID-19 protocols (6)

WR Coach Drew Terrell

RB Coach Randy Jordan

DL Coach Sam Mills

Defensive Coaching Intern Christian Garcia

DB Coach Chris Harris

Defensive Quality Control Coach Vincent Rivera