Washington Roster Moves: Antonio Gibson and Ereck Flowers activated from Reserve/COVID-19; William Jackson III added

Washington's Reserve/COVID-19 list is down to 2 players after another wave hit the team last week. Washington activated RB Antonio Gibson and G Ereck Flowers. Both players were added to the list 5 days ago and were expected to rejoin the team at practice today.
The team moved Deshazor Everett from the Reserve/NFI list to the COVID-19 list without announcing the move yesterday. Everett was the driver in a fatal car crash almost two weeks ago that resulted in injuries and hospitalization and injuries for him. He is joined on that list today by CB William Jackson III who has missed the last 2 games with a calf injury. His season is likely over.
The NFL changed their COVID-19 quarantine rules this week to match changes made to the CDC's recommendations. They cut the standard isolation period after a positive test for asymptomatic individuals from 10 days to five days regardless of vaccination status. A player must clear at least 24 hours since their last fever without the aid of fever-reducing medication; other symptoms must be “resolved or improved”; the individual must be cleared by team doctor in consultation with ICS and NFL, and any local regulations or requirements have been satisfied. Vaccinated players can still come back earlier if the meet the NFL's testing criteria.
We have made multiple roster moves:— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 5, 2022
Activated the following players off the Reserve/COVID-19 List:
-G Ereck Flowers Sr.
-RB Antonio Gibson
Placed CB William Jackson III on the Reserve/COVID-19 List pic.twitter.com/apgYIfTmWA
Washington Football Team players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list
Defense (2)
CB: William Jackson III
S: Deshazor Everett(Reserve/NFI)
Washington Football Team players activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list (26)
CB Darryl Roberts
C Keith Ismael
DT Jonathan Allen
DE Montez Sweat
DE James Smith-Williams
DE Casey Toohill
LB Khaleke Hudson (IR)
DE Daniel Wise
WR Cam Sims
DT Matt Ioannidis
DT Tim Settle
TE Sammis Reyes
CB Troy Apke
OT Cornelius Lucas
DE William Bradley-King (PS)
QB Taylor Heinicke
TE Temarrick Hemingway (PS)
LB David Mayo
S: Darrick Forrest
QB Kyle Allen
CB Kendall Fuller
S Kam Curl
LB Milo Eifler
RB Wendell Smallwood (PS)
C Tyler Larsen
G Brandon Scherff
LB Cole Holcomb
DE Nate Orchard
C/G Zack Bailey (PS)
CB Darryl Roberts (2nd time)
G Beau Benzschawel (PS)
OT Sam Cosmi
OT David Steinmetz (PS)
QB Kyle Shurmur(PS)
P Tress Way
RB Antonio Gibson
G Ereck Flowers
Washington Football Team coaches in COVID-19 protocols (3)
Assistant DB coach Brent Vieselmeyer
Senior Offensive Assistant Jim Hostler
OL Coach John Matsko
Washington Football Team coaches cleared from
COVID-19 protocols (6)
WR Coach Drew Terrell
RB Coach Randy Jordan
DL Coach Sam Mills
Defensive Coaching Intern Christian Garcia
DB Coach Chris Harris
Defensive Quality Control Coach Vincent Rivera
