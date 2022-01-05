All aTwitter: 5 January 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

WFT fanbase is angry this morning lol — Damien (@DABartonek) January 4, 2022

When a couple 50 year olds are saying the new name and logo are "hot" and "fire", you know we're in trouble. "It's totally lit guys, believe us." — Depressed Redskins Fan (@httr06) January 4, 2022

Let’s talk about the name. Can we talk about the name, please? I’ve been dying to talk to you about the name all day. pic.twitter.com/tX4zcNLGcx — Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) January 4, 2022

We’re in the endgame now



. . pic.twitter.com/cIJ3BOWrLZ — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 4, 2022

This next month on redskins Twitter gonna be a fucking nightmare. — Matt Davis (@Arsenalredskins) January 4, 2022

You can blame the Minnesota Timberwolves for Washington not getting some wolves name. The NBA team didn't want a bigger NFL team having wolves and has all the variations trademarked. Team knew that six months ago. — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) January 4, 2022

Washington S Deshazor Everett was moved from the reserve/non-football injury list today to the reserve/COVID-19 list per the transaction wire. Everett has not played since suffering injuries in a fatal car crash on Dec. 23. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 4, 2022

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts sent a letter today to the Washington Football Team and the NFL, asking what follow-up action will be taken after a “near-tragic incident” when a railing collapsed Sunday at FedEx Field. Several fans fell; Hurts narrowly avoided potentially serious injury. pic.twitter.com/dfgwGndH9h — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 4, 2022

Washington team president Jason Wright received the letter from Hurts and sent a private email in reply, per a team spokesperson. https://t.co/O2cwrFT0zt — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 4, 2022

Hundreds if not thousands of frustrated Jacksonville fans are planning to don clown attire when the Jaguars host Indianapolis at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday.



https://t.co/G0UyWW7gSg — AP NFL (@AP_NFL) January 3, 2022

NFL meeting week 17 pic.twitter.com/aedYMTX7Xi — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) January 4, 2022

