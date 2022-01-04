Washington Roster Moves: Tress Way activated from Reserve/COVID-19; Kyle Shurmur released

Washington's Reserve/COVID-19 list is down to 2 players after another wave hit the team last week. Washington activated P Tress Way and practice squad QB Kyle Shurmur today. Shurmur has been released and Washington now has 3 QBs on the active roster going into their season finale against the Giants. Way's replacement last week, Ryan Winslow, was also released from the practice squad.
This leaves RB Antonio Gibson and G Ereck Flowers on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Both of them should be available to play this week depending on their recovery. They were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 on New Year's Eve which was 4 days ago. Both players should be activated tomorrow, and return to practice.
Today's final roster move was signing WR Antonio Gandy-Golden to the practice squad. He was released 4 days ago, and was expected to be re-signed. He was released during final roster cuts before the season and signed to the practice squad the following day before being signed to the 53-man roster again in October.
The NFL changed their COVID-19 quarantine rules this week to match changes made to the CDC's recommendations. They cut the standard isolation period after a positive test for asymptomatic individuals from 10 days to five days regardless of vaccination status. A player must clear at least 24 hours since their last fever without the aid of fever-reducing medication; other symptoms must be “resolved or improved”; the individual must be cleared by team doctor in consultation with ICS and NFL, and any local regulations or requirements have been satisfied. Vaccinated players can still come back earlier if the meet the NFL's testing criteria.
Update: Deshazor Everett was moved from the Reserve/NFI list to the Reserve/COVID-19 list
Washington Football Team players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list
Offense (2)
RB: Antonio Gibson
G: Ereck Flowers
Defense (1)
S: Deshazor Everett(Reserve/NFI)
Washington Football Team players activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list (26)
CB Darryl Roberts
C Keith Ismael
DT Jonathan Allen
DE Montez Sweat
DE James Smith-Williams
DE Casey Toohill
LB Khaleke Hudson (IR)
DE Daniel Wise
WR Cam Sims
DT Matt Ioannidis
DT Tim Settle
TE Sammis Reyes
CB Troy Apke
OT Cornelius Lucas
DE William Bradley-King (PS)
QB Taylor Heinicke
TE Temarrick Hemingway (PS)
LB David Mayo
S: Darrick Forrest
QB Kyle Allen
CB Kendall Fuller
S Kam Curl
LB Milo Eifler
RB Wendell Smallwood (PS)
C Tyler Larsen
G Brandon Scherff
LB Cole Holcomb
DE Nate Orchard
C/G Zack Bailey (PS)
CB Darryl Roberts (2nd time)
G Beau Benzschawel (PS)
OT Sam Cosmi
OT David Steinmetz (PS)
QB Kyle Shurmur(PS)
P Tress Way
Washington Football Team coaches in COVID-19 protocols (3)
Assistant DB coach Brent Vieselmeyer
Senior Offensive Assistant Jim Hostler
OL Coach John Matsko
Washington Football Team coaches cleared from
COVID-19 protocols (6)
WR Coach Drew Terrell
RB Coach Randy Jordan
DL Coach Sam Mills
Defensive Coaching Intern Christian Garcia
DB Coach Chris Harris
Defensive Quality Control Coach Vincent Rivera
