Washington Roster Moves: Tress Way activated from Reserve/COVID-19; Kyle Shurmur released

Washington's Reserve/COVID-19 list is down to 2 players after another wave hit the team last week. Washington activated P Tress Way and practice squad QB Kyle Shurmur today. Shurmur has been released and Washington now has 3 QBs on the active roster going into their season finale against the Giants. Way's replacement last week, Ryan Winslow, was also released from the practice squad.

This leaves RB Antonio Gibson and G Ereck Flowers on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Both of them should be available to play this week depending on their recovery. They were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 on New Year's Eve which was 4 days ago. Both players should be activated tomorrow, and return to practice.

Today's final roster move was signing WR Antonio Gandy-Golden to the practice squad. He was released 4 days ago, and was expected to be re-signed. He was released during final roster cuts before the season and signed to the practice squad the following day before being signed to the 53-man roster again in October.

The NFL changed their COVID-19 quarantine rules this week to match changes made to the CDC's recommendations. They cut the standard isolation period after a positive test for asymptomatic individuals from 10 days to five days regardless of vaccination status. A player must clear at least 24 hours since their last fever without the aid of fever-reducing medication; other symptoms must be “resolved or improved”; the individual must be cleared by team doctor in consultation with ICS and NFL, and any local regulations or requirements have been satisfied. Vaccinated players can still come back earlier if the meet the NFL's testing criteria.

Update: Deshazor Everett was moved from the Reserve/NFI list to the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Washington S Deshazor Everett was moved from the reserve/non-football injury list today to the reserve/COVID-19 list per the transaction wire. Everett has not played since suffering injuries in a fatal car crash on Dec. 23. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 4, 2022

Washington Football Team players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Offense (2)

RB: Antonio Gibson

G: Ereck Flowers

Defense (1)

S: Deshazor Everett(Reserve/NFI)

Washington Football Team coaches in COVID-19 protocols (3)

Assistant DB coach Brent Vieselmeyer

Senior Offensive Assistant Jim Hostler

OL Coach John Matsko

Washington Football Team coaches cleared from

COVID-19 protocols (6)

WR Coach Drew Terrell

RB Coach Randy Jordan

DL Coach Sam Mills

Defensive Coaching Intern Christian Garcia

DB Coach Chris Harris

Defensive Quality Control Coach Vincent Rivera