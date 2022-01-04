Daily Slop: Ron Rivera is optimistic WFT can make a Year 3 leap; Washington to announce new name on Feb. 2

Washington Football Team to announce new name on Feb. 2; it won't be an early fan favorite

The Washington Football Team says it will announce its new nickname on Feb. 2 and that the new name won't be one of the favorites suggested on social media.

Why Wolves won't work (and a date to save)

Washington Football Team president Jason Wright explains why the team is moving away from "Wolves" and "RedWolves" as a new name and updates fans on an important date.

Aldridge: Rivera has been here long enough to know the team name has to change – The Athletic

Washington's new coach said the team name was "a discussion for another time." To paraphrase a former coach of the team, the time is now.

WFT isn't the only failure

The stadium literally started to fall apart from the weight of Eagles fans as yet another offseason arrives in Washington way too soon. For Ron Rivera, the clock is already ticking to improve in 2022.

Snyder may as well be trapped in the crumbling FedEx rubble - Washington Times

The Eagles fans who toppled through a railing at FedEx on Sunday should have finished the job and torn down the rest of the stadium. Washington Football Team fans would have probably helped them.

Ron Rivera holds same record as Jay Gruden over two seasons - Washington Times

A day after the team was officially eliminated from the playoffs with Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Rivera reflected on the challenges that he's experienced since taking the job in 2020.

Fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by Washington Football Team after railing collapse at FedEx Field

Four individuals who fell as a result of a railing collapse at FedEx Field Sunday -- all of whom say they suffered injuries from the incident -- refuted a statement by the Washington Football Team suggesting they were offered on-site medical evaluation.

Ron Rivera is optimistic Washington Football Team can make a Year 3 leap - The Washington Post

Washington's head coach said that finding players who are the right "fit" will be a priority this offseason.

Just How Big A Problem Is Nepotism In NFL Coaching? | Defector

The test Washington looked forward to all season is proving to be too much | RSN

All year long, Washington viewed its NFC East-heavy home stretch as a chance to close strong. Unfortunately, the team did the opposite.

Small details you might've missed in Washington's latest team name-related video | RSN

Pete Hailey picks out a few smaller pieces of Washington's latest name-related video that you might've overlooked.

Taylor Heinicke to start vs. Giants as Ron Rivera says WFT 'going to play to win' | RSN

Sunday's game between Washington and the Giants has little meaning outside of draft position, but Ron Rivera says Washington is "going to play to win."

Ron Rivera is reconsidering how best to deploy Jamin Davis in future | RSN

A quiet rookie season has WFT's coaching staff brainstorming what's best for the young linebacker in the future.