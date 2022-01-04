All aTwitter: 4 January 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Roster Moves: pic.twitter.com/2u89sFUJjx— Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) January 3, 2022
RB Jaret Patterson had 12 rushes for a career-high 57 yards (4.8 avg) and his second rushing touchdown of the season on Sunday against the Eagles. He added five receptions for 41 yards. His 98 scrimmage yards are a career-high. pic.twitter.com/2ABd7WlrKZ— All-Pro Reels (@allproreels) January 3, 2022
I put straight passion behind this!!! pic.twitter.com/ISQfrvdFlA— Jaret Patterson (@JaretPatterson) January 3, 2022
Washington draft breakdown:— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) January 3, 2022
They're picking 9th right now.
With a win, they can fall behind:
10 - Atlanta (vs NO)
11 - Denver (vs KC)
12 - Minny (vs CHI)
13 - Cleveland (double loss needed)
With a loss, they can jump
8 - Chicago (at MIN)
7 - Seattle (at AZ)
Bad news for those hoping Washington would throw in the towel Sunday with the draft order in mind: Ron Rivera says they are playing to win in New York.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 3, 2022
Washington's Week 17 snaps:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 3, 2022
* Offense 63, Defense 61
* D. Mayo played 40 snaps, Jamin Davis 13 (21%)
* WR room - McLaurin 60, Sims 47 (75%), Humphries 33, Carter 22, Brown 7
* Danny Johnson one of 5 defenders to play every snap
* DE - Rotimi 54, Toohill 41, WBK 24, Toney 3 pic.twitter.com/q7Eql6bc2u
Rivera says Washington has to consider if playing Jamin Davis at MLB going forward makes the most sense or if he's better suited on the outside. This year looked like he was— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 3, 2022
First-round rookie LB Jamin Davis in the loss to Philly - Game 16 of 17 - played on just 13 (21%) of #WashingtonFootball’s defensive snaps. Journeyman LB David Mayo played on 40 (66%) of the #WFT’s defensive snaps. It is too early to call Davis a bust. But this is disturbing.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) January 3, 2022
Ron Rivera after playoff elimination: "This offseason is going to be very important, very vital to what I see is the plan...It's time we see this team take that big step forward."— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 3, 2022
Ron Rivera said they will start QB Taylor Heinicke in the finale. Still a chance Kyle Allen will play.— John Keim (@john_keim) January 3, 2022
TE Ricky Seals-Jones is in concussion protocol, per Rivera.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 3, 2022
Ron Rivera on using the finale to take a look at different players: https://t.co/Jy06Y4JACf pic.twitter.com/jqTWjwIlPG— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 3, 2022
Had a whole game yesterday to put him on the Jumbotron and let fans cheer. Didnt do it. Now send a tweet? https://t.co/ktIh0MwJOz— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 3, 2022
Unconscionable that there wasn't even a 30-45 second video montage or something for Ryan Kerrigan. Ring of Fame caliber player who didn't get a proper send off last year bc of 0 fans in stands. Bet they've got the right benches though.— Danny Rouhier (@funnydanny) January 3, 2022
Also going on the COVID list: LB Genard Avery, S Marcus Epps, G Nate Herbig, RB Jordan Howard, CB Avonte Maddox, S Rodney McLeod, RB Boston Scott, LB Alex Singleton, and TE Jack Stoll.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 3, 2022
Probably the Cowboys since they play them on Saturday and said Eagles players don’t have to test again. They’ll probably spread it to the boys. Just in time for the playoffs. ♂️— J.C. (@RealJC89) January 3, 2022
36 NFL players went on COVID lists today. They all tested positive.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 3, 2022
Expect Monday “spikes” to remain the norm through the playoffs as more fully vaccinated players volunteer for testing, starting the 5-day clock early if they’re positive so they don’t miss games.
And 1 offseason won’t solve all the problems when it comes to the relationship with fans. Not close. but the only way they can win many back is by building something worth rooting 4 over a sustained period. .. no sign the owner will sell or be forced out (if that’s the criteria)— John Keim (@john_keim) January 3, 2022
Yep. Can’t botch it; people will come and go from the Org but fans have to live with it forever.— John Keim (@john_keim) January 3, 2022
From @GMFB: How and why did #Bucs WR Antonio Brown end up storming off the field shirtless to end his Tampa Bay career? pic.twitter.com/nd6xq0xMLp— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 3, 2022
If Bruce Arians ordered Antonio Brown to play and if Brown said he couldn't play because of his ankle injury and Arians persisted, that gives yesterday's incident a very different vibe. https://t.co/v00VG4YgrD— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 3, 2022
Bucs did not officially release WR Antonio Brown on today’s wire, per source. There are ongoing discussions with the NFL about how to move ahead in this situation.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 3, 2022
The #Cardinals are signing veteran CB Bashaud Breeland to the practice squad, per source.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 3, 2022
Breeland originally was supposed to sign a week ago, but tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival. Now cleared and Arizona gets some experienced depth.
Joe Judge defends tenure after Giants drop to 4-12: "This ain't some clown show organization"https://t.co/xhewLapny3 pic.twitter.com/KPornLUKCb— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 3, 2022
Joe Judge is the embarrassment at the podium everyone thought Nick Sirianni would be— Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) January 2, 2022
Was worried we'd have to talk about benches all week. Thanks, coach. https://t.co/CxK9rfUz9g— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) January 3, 2022
Mike Glennon recorded a QBR of 0.0 yesterday.— Seth Walder (@SethWalder) January 3, 2022
He did not have enough plays to officially qualify, but if he had, it would have been the worst QBR game in the history of the metric -- dating back to 2006.
Previous record was 0.3 by Peyton Manning in Week 10 of 2015 vs. Chiefs.
Yet another reason to take this one easy this week. https://t.co/w5oIxLF3z5— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) January 3, 2022
Damn, Mike.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 3, 2022
pic.twitter.com/551Q19BM8Q
Buck and Aikman “shocked” Dallas doesn’t look as good as they did against Washington last week. Maybe because Washington fielded a rec team and, as much as Arizona has struggled, they are at least an NFL team.— Chuck Sapienza (@chucksapienza) January 2, 2022
Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (torn ACL) is out for the season. (via @rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/Pelrp9RuLM— NFL (@NFL) January 3, 2022
If this is Ben Roethlisberger's last season, we'll miss the great interactions between him and Tomlin #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/HCmfhTUjNA— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) January 3, 2022
“Hopefully 2022 will be a little more normal”— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 3, 2022
Literally January 2nd: pic.twitter.com/h9FArKbXzj
