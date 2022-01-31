All aTwitter: 31 January 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

One year ago today, the Rams outbid teams for Matthew Stafford. Now they're in the Super Bowl. In this case, bold action paid off.



Washington failed to land its top offseason target 2 years running. With the QB search on, will they see the Rams as a bold example to emulate? pic.twitter.com/mDBs2e9kRA — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 31, 2022

Robbie Gould does not care

pic.twitter.com/Dltr21goU4 — PFF (@PFF) January 31, 2022

No excuses!! I deserve all the criticism my way! Opportunity I dream of I came up short!!! Let my brothers down!! It Still won't define me as a person/player. Only will get stronger and better... #Believdat — Jaquiski ‘Quaski’ Tartt (@quaski) January 31, 2022

Washington just needs to find the next Burrow. Simple. Problem solved. Next. — John Keim (@john_keim) January 30, 2022

Exactly what the doctor ordered.



Samaje Perine with the screen and scamper for a much-needed Bengals touchdown.



@NFLpic.twitter.com/Hr7PhvrFJh — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) January 30, 2022

Look at that. You can play good defense and stop somebody in overtime. I’ll be damned !!! — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) January 30, 2022

So the overtime rules not a problem now — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) January 30, 2022

Because the bengals defense made a play the bills couldn’t. That’s how it works you have to play defense too. — #KeepPounding (@conteh12) January 30, 2022

William Jackson III gotta be sick — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) January 30, 2022

Matthew Stafford, Joe Burrow are second pair of No. 1 overall draft pick QBs to meet in the Super Bowl. https://t.co/TfeTdeggBI — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 31, 2022

Oh wait a second, I forgot about OT.



Patrick Mahomes' QBR today



First half: 98.0

Second half + OT: 1.4 — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) January 31, 2022

Sean McVay reaches his second Super Bowl with the Rams and already has a coaching tree. He faces one of his former assistants, in the Bengals' Zac Taylor. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) January 31, 2022

The greatest bet of all time has been CONFIRMED. @FDSportsbook confirms this 29,000 to 1 long shot correct score parlay has hit and has been paid.



The customer placed it with a $20 site credit. pic.twitter.com/hAQJzPFlFs — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 31, 2022

And the AFC is the home team this year, which means the #Bengals will taking up residency in the Rams locker room, displacing LA from its own digs. — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) January 31, 2022

I’m OK with refs “letting them play,” but they sure seem generous with these non delay of game penalties no? — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 31, 2022

Because we like to pretend like we're still playing in 1980 or something lol — Rue Glock (@rpmclaughlin13) January 31, 2022

RIP Howard Hesseman.



‘This Is Spinal Tap’ (1984)… https://t.co/iQk1XMx00t — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) January 30, 2022

