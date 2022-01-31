All aTwitter: 31 January 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
One year ago today, the Rams outbid teams for Matthew Stafford. Now they're in the Super Bowl. In this case, bold action paid off.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 31, 2022
Washington failed to land its top offseason target 2 years running. With the QB search on, will they see the Rams as a bold example to emulate? pic.twitter.com/mDBs2e9kRA
Robbie Gould does not care— PFF (@PFF) January 31, 2022
pic.twitter.com/Dltr21goU4
No excuses!! I deserve all the criticism my way! Opportunity I dream of I came up short!!! Let my brothers down!! It Still won't define me as a person/player. Only will get stronger and better... #Believdat— Jaquiski ‘Quaski’ Tartt (@quaski) January 31, 2022
Washington just needs to find the next Burrow. Simple. Problem solved. Next.— John Keim (@john_keim) January 30, 2022
Exactly what the doctor ordered.— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) January 30, 2022
Samaje Perine with the screen and scamper for a much-needed Bengals touchdown.
@NFLpic.twitter.com/Hr7PhvrFJh
Look at that. You can play good defense and stop somebody in overtime. I’ll be damned !!!— Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) January 30, 2022
So the overtime rules not a problem now— Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) January 30, 2022
Because the bengals defense made a play the bills couldn’t. That’s how it works you have to play defense too.— #KeepPounding (@conteh12) January 30, 2022
William Jackson III gotta be sick— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) January 30, 2022
Matthew Stafford, Joe Burrow are second pair of No. 1 overall draft pick QBs to meet in the Super Bowl. https://t.co/TfeTdeggBI— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 31, 2022
Oh wait a second, I forgot about OT.— Seth Walder (@SethWalder) January 31, 2022
Patrick Mahomes' QBR today
First half: 98.0
Second half + OT: 1.4
Sean McVay reaches his second Super Bowl with the Rams and already has a coaching tree. He faces one of his former assistants, in the Bengals' Zac Taylor.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) January 31, 2022
The greatest bet of all time has been CONFIRMED. @FDSportsbook confirms this 29,000 to 1 long shot correct score parlay has hit and has been paid.— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 31, 2022
The customer placed it with a $20 site credit. pic.twitter.com/hAQJzPFlFs
And the AFC is the home team this year, which means the #Bengals will taking up residency in the Rams locker room, displacing LA from its own digs.— Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) January 31, 2022
I’m OK with refs “letting them play,” but they sure seem generous with these non delay of game penalties no?— Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 31, 2022
Because we like to pretend like we're still playing in 1980 or something lol— Rue Glock (@rpmclaughlin13) January 31, 2022
RIP Howard Hesseman.— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) January 30, 2022
‘This Is Spinal Tap’ (1984)… https://t.co/iQk1XMx00t
