NFC Conference Championship Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams

Last weekend was one of the best in NFL playoffs history, and it leads us to today’s Conference Championship games. The AFC Championship game is over, and the Bengals are going to the Super Bowl. The NFC is up now, and now we get a division rematch between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams. Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers are 6-0 against Sean McVay’s Rams over the last 3 seasons. Does Shanahan have his former TEs coach’s number?

The Rams are home favorites today, and if they win they will get a home Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in two weeks. Their last trip to the big game ended in a loss to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. The 49ers are looking forward to getting a chance to get back to the Super Bowl after losing to the Chiefs two years ago.

Who: San Francisco 49ers (12-7) at Los Angeles Rams (14-5)

Where: SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, CA

When: January 30, 2022, 6:30 p.m.

TV: FOX

Troy Aikman (play-by-play)

Cris Collinsworth (analyst)

Erin Andrews/Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporters).

RADIO:

Sirius XM NFL

Home Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 818) Away Stream - (Sirius 82, XM/SXM 225, Internet 827) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)

Online Stream: Fubo.TV | Yahoo Sports app

Odds: Rams -3 1/2, 45 O/U

Prediction: 49ers 24 - Rams 17

SB Nation: Niners Nation | Turf Show Times

