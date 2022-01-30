AFC Conference Championship Playoffs: Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs

Last weekend was one of the best in NFL playoffs history, and it leads us to today’s Conference Championship games. First up will be the AFC which features Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals visiting Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bengals fought to the end with the Titans and a returning Derrick Henry last week, pulling out a 19-16 victory. The Chiefs had arguably the greatest QB duel in history with Josh Allen and the Bills, ending in a 42-36 overtime victory.

Kansas City is favored by a touchdown today, and are looking to return to the Super Bowl to avenge last year’s loss to the Buccaneers. The Bengals have been the underdogs, and they will look to play spoiler again and get to their 3rd Super Bowl and earn their first Lombardi trophy.

Who: Cincinnati Bengals (12-7) at Kansas City Chiefs (14-5)

Where: Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, MO

When: January 30, 2022, 6:30 p.m.

TV: CBS

Jim Nantz (play-by-play)

Tony Romo (analyst)

Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)

Evan Washburn (sideline reporter)

Jay Feely (sideline reporter)

RADIO:

Sirius XM NFL

Home Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 815) Away Stream - (Sirius 82, XM/SXM 225, Internet 806) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)

Online Stream: Fubo.TV | Yahoo Sports app | Paramount+

Odds: Chiefs -7, 54 1/2 O/U

Prediction: Chiefs 30 - Bengals 27

SB Nation: Cincy Jungle | Arrowhead Pride

