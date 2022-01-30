All aTwitter: 30 January 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Football Team twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

The top catches from the season pic.twitter.com/7ht8Fiw1wt — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 29, 2022

Tress' guest for this week's episode of Hang Time?@RiverboatRonHC — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 29, 2022

All the best moments, jokes and reactions from the guys being mic'd up this season ️



@Bose pic.twitter.com/So0nclKXX3 — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 28, 2022

— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 28, 2022

Celebrate with us on 2.4.22!



Come to @FedExField for games, giveaways and fireworks



@budlight — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 28, 2022

Report: Packers promote Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator. https://t.co/Dm8qKrweWb — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 30, 2022

Source says McDaniels’ plan to fix #Raiders’ red-zone woes is to deploy more of Josh Jacobs - whom he likes - while also relying on TEs and using more pre-snap motion. Believes LV was too predictable near the goal-line. Mark Davis very open to Dave Ziegler as well. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 30, 2022

Packers' Getsy Expected To Become Bears' OC https://t.co/J0Qba13U1V pic.twitter.com/2GsYGicuf0 — Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) January 30, 2022

The Vikings requested and received permission late this week to speak to Jim Harbaugh, source says, as @ProFootballTalk first reported. The team's initial conversation with Harbaugh occurred this afternoon and both sides are gauging interest. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) January 30, 2022

I jumped the gun on the Tom Brady retiring report earlier. I pride myself and think of myself as a man of faith, as there's a drive into deep left field by Castellanos and that'll be a home run. And so that'll make it a 4-0 ballgame. — Adam Schafter (@PardonMyMeme) January 29, 2022

Statement from Tom Brady’s agent Don Yee on his retirement status, via @NFLNetwork’s @TomPelissero pic.twitter.com/kOClnCIZM6 — NFL (@NFL) January 30, 2022

Tom Brady informed the Bucs today that "he's not even close" to making a decision on retirement, per @jeffphowe pic.twitter.com/WZ4YGmL22O — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 29, 2022

Can confirm that I texted Tom Brady and he didn’t text me back. — Matt Cassel (@M_Cassel16) January 29, 2022

If they don't want to spend a ton of draft capital to trade for a starting QB, the Bucs are back to 2015: Their two best options on the free agent market are Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota — Timo Riske (@PFF_Moo) January 29, 2022

Not many quarterbacks can claim they didn't have a losing head-to-head record against Tom Brady.



Taylor Heinicke can. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 29, 2022

A new era of franchise QBs is here pic.twitter.com/fEOvbwiOg8 — Tyler (@WFTeamer) January 29, 2022

Apparently Rodgers has told people he wants free agents Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling wherever he plays next season#WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/WVudcFa8ST — Wizskins (@Itswizskins) January 29, 2022

Utah OT Bamidele Olaseni is one of the largest and strongest human beings I’ve ever had the pleasure to meet. Fantastic interview today with him.



The craziest part of our chat is apparently he’s been a sub to my channel for years! That absolutely blew my mind (and made my week). pic.twitter.com/g57Ok9S4IE — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 30, 2022

I’m 6’1 235 — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 30, 2022

Peter Falk was genius.



In 1978 he roasted Frank Sinatra — as Columbo. Gold… https://t.co/jsPF7HhUZ8 — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) January 29, 2022

