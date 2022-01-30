All aTwitter: 30 January 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Football Team twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
.— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 29, 2022
The top catches from the season pic.twitter.com/7ht8Fiw1wt
Tress' guest for this week's episode of Hang Time?@RiverboatRonHC— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 29, 2022
All the best moments, jokes and reactions from the guys being mic'd up this season ️— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 28, 2022
@Bose pic.twitter.com/So0nclKXX3
— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 28, 2022
Celebrate with us on 2.4.22!— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 28, 2022
Come to @FedExField for games, giveaways and fireworks
@budlight
Report: Packers promote Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator. https://t.co/Dm8qKrweWb— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 30, 2022
Source says McDaniels’ plan to fix #Raiders’ red-zone woes is to deploy more of Josh Jacobs - whom he likes - while also relying on TEs and using more pre-snap motion. Believes LV was too predictable near the goal-line. Mark Davis very open to Dave Ziegler as well.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 30, 2022
Packers' Getsy Expected To Become Bears' OC https://t.co/J0Qba13U1V pic.twitter.com/2GsYGicuf0— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) January 30, 2022
The Vikings requested and received permission late this week to speak to Jim Harbaugh, source says, as @ProFootballTalk first reported. The team's initial conversation with Harbaugh occurred this afternoon and both sides are gauging interest.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) January 30, 2022
January 28, 2022
I jumped the gun on the Tom Brady retiring report earlier. I pride myself and think of myself as a man of faith, as there's a drive into deep left field by Castellanos and that'll be a home run. And so that'll make it a 4-0 ballgame.— Adam Schafter (@PardonMyMeme) January 29, 2022
Statement from Tom Brady’s agent Don Yee on his retirement status, via @NFLNetwork’s @TomPelissero pic.twitter.com/kOClnCIZM6— NFL (@NFL) January 30, 2022
Tom Brady informed the Bucs today that "he's not even close" to making a decision on retirement, per @jeffphowe pic.twitter.com/WZ4YGmL22O— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 29, 2022
Can confirm that I texted Tom Brady and he didn’t text me back.— Matt Cassel (@M_Cassel16) January 29, 2022
If they don't want to spend a ton of draft capital to trade for a starting QB, the Bucs are back to 2015: Their two best options on the free agent market are Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota— Timo Riske (@PFF_Moo) January 29, 2022
Not many quarterbacks can claim they didn't have a losing head-to-head record against Tom Brady.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 29, 2022
Taylor Heinicke can.
A new era of franchise QBs is here pic.twitter.com/fEOvbwiOg8— Tyler (@WFTeamer) January 29, 2022
Apparently Rodgers has told people he wants free agents Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling wherever he plays next season#WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/WVudcFa8ST— Wizskins (@Itswizskins) January 29, 2022
Utah OT Bamidele Olaseni is one of the largest and strongest human beings I’ve ever had the pleasure to meet. Fantastic interview today with him.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 30, 2022
The craziest part of our chat is apparently he’s been a sub to my channel for years! That absolutely blew my mind (and made my week). pic.twitter.com/g57Ok9S4IE
I’m 6’1 235— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 30, 2022
First griddy on ice ever? @spittinchiclets pic.twitter.com/qAfxVTtROZ— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 30, 2022
Peter Falk was genius.— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) January 29, 2022
In 1978 he roasted Frank Sinatra — as Columbo. Gold… https://t.co/jsPF7HhUZ8
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Football Team twitter feed:
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Loading comments...