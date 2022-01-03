Washington Roster Moves: 4 players activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Washington's Reserve/COVID-19 list is down to 4 players after another wave hit the team last week. Washington activated RT Sam Cosmi and CB Darryl Roberts today. This was Roberts second time on the list this month. Cosmi has dealt with several injuries during his rookie year, but should be available for Sunday's season finale against the Giants in New Jersey.

Washington also activated two practice squad offensive linemen(OT David Steinmetz, G Beau Benzschawel). This leaves RB Antonio Gibson, G Ereck Flowers, MVP Tress Way, and practice squad QB Kyle Shurmur on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. All of them should be available to play this week depending on their recovery. Several players have talked about not feeling normal for weeks after testing positive.

Today's final roster move was signing LB De'Jon Harris from the practice squad. He has been elevated the last two weeks. He played 14 snaps against the Cowboys when Cole Holcomb and Jamin Davis were both out. Last week he only played on special teams.

The NFL changed their COVID-19 quarantine rules this week to match changes made to the CDC's recommendations. They cut the standard isolation period after a positive test for asymptomatic individuals from 10 days to five days regardless of vaccination status. A player must clear at least 24 hours since their last fever without the aid of fever-reducing medication; other symptoms must be “resolved or improved”; the individual must be cleared by team doctor in consultation with ICS and NFL, and any local regulations or requirements have been satisfied. Vaccinated players can still come back earlier if the meet the NFL's testing criteria.

Washington Football Team players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Offense (3)

QB: Kyle Shurmur(PS)

RB: Antonio Gibson

G: Ereck Flowers

Special teams (1)

P: Tress Way

Washington Football Team players activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list (26)

CB Darryl Roberts

C Keith Ismael

DT Jonathan Allen

DE Montez Sweat

DE James Smith-Williams

DE Casey Toohill

LB Khaleke Hudson (IR)

DE Daniel Wise

WR Cam Sims

DT Matt Ioannidis

DT Tim Settle

TE Sammis Reyes

CB Troy Apke

OT Cornelius Lucas

DE William Bradley-King (PS)

QB Taylor Heinicke

TE Temarrick Hemingway (PS)

LB David Mayo

S: Darrick Forrest

QB Kyle Allen

CB Kendall Fuller

S Kam Curl

LB Milo Eifler

RB Wendell Smallwood (PS)

C Tyler Larsen

G Brandon Scherff

LB Cole Holcomb

DE Nate Orchard

C/G Zack Bailey (PS)

CB Darryl Roberts (2nd time)

G Beau Benzschawel (PS)

OT Sam Cosmi

OT David Steinmetz (PS)

Washington Football Team coaches in COVID-19 protocols (3)

Assistant DB coach Brent Vieselmeyer

Senior Offensive Assistant Jim Hostler

OL Coach John Matsko

Washington Football Team coaches cleared from

COVID-19 protocols (6)

WR Coach Drew Terrell

RB Coach Randy Jordan

DL Coach Sam Mills

Defensive Coaching Intern Christian Garcia

DB Coach Chris Harris

Defensive Quality Control Coach Vincent Rivera