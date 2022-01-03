Ron Rivera Presser: "Whoever we put out on the field, we're going to play to win"

LIVE: Coach Rivera speaks to the media https://t.co/nnqstk5noa— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 3, 2022
Red zone:
Rivera time. He said negative plays in the red zone were costly: "It just becomes too much at times."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 3, 2022
Offensive mistakes:
Ron Rivera addressing the media via zoom. Offensively, he said, the unit had mistake late in the first half and early in the second that they just couldn’t overcome.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) January 3, 2022
Jaret Patterson:
Rivera: thought Jaret Patterson had a solid day, did a lot of the things you’re looking for— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) January 3, 2022
Taylor Heinicke:
Ron Rivera said he spoke with the coaching staff about who they might want to give more work this Sunday -- but Taylor Heinicke will remain the starter against the Giants.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 3, 2022
Ron Rivera said Taylor Heinicke will start Sunday against the New York Giants and "then we'll go from there."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 3, 2022
Rivera said last week that Kyle Allen would "probably" play at some point in Washington's final two games.
Evaluating players in Week 18:
On the final game of the season, Rivera said the teams wants to take a good look at other players on the roster to evaluate its depth.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) January 3, 2022
Ron Rivera: "This game, there's going to be a point where there will be some guys out there that we want to really watch, and we're pretty excited about them."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 3, 2022
Biggest challenge:
Ron Rivera asked what has been the biggest challenge in his 2 seasons in WAS. Cited off-field stuff. Also mentioned injuries and: "I think really it's had to do with finding players that fit...and that's one of the things we have to look at."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 3, 2022
Offseason:
Ron Rivera: "This offseason is going to be very important, very vital to [the big picture]. ... It's time we see this team start to take that big step forward."— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) January 3, 2022
Ron Rivera: "Going into the 3rd year I like to think weve taken the big steps." Adds Washington needs to make moves this offseason in free agency and draft— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 3, 2022
Year 3 of the rebuild:
Ron Rivera said that, though there have been some challenges over the last two years, he feels players are progressing as part of the greater rebuild.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) January 3, 2022
"I'm optimistic. This is what I went through my first two seasons in Carolina."
Play to win:
Rivera on Sunday: we’re going to play to win. Whoever we put out on the field, we’re going to play to win— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) January 3, 2022
Bad news for those hoping Washington would throw in the towel Sunday with the draft order in mind: Ron Rivera says they are playing to win in New York.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 3, 2022
Cole Holcomb:
Rivera said Cole Holcomb has developed a lot and come a long way this season— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) January 3, 2022
Ron Rivera: "I thought Cole [Holcomb] played a heck of a football game yesterday, I really did." Added that he thought pairing him with David Mayo also helped.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 3, 2022
Jamin Davis:
Rivera says Washington has to consider if playing Jamin Davis at MLB going forward makes the most sense or if he's better suited on the outside. This year looked like he was— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 3, 2022
Ron Rivera is asked if the middle linebacker spot is still the long-term vision for Jamin Davis after this season: "I think that's something we really have to look at."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 3, 2022
Ricky Seals-Jones:
Ron Rivera said TE Ricky Seals-Jones is in the concussion protocol.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 3, 2022
Sammis Reyes:
Rivera: Sammis Reyes will have a bigger opportunity this week. He had six snaps against the Eagles, and Rivera said he would like to “double” that against the Giants— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) January 3, 2022
OTAs:
Chase Young did not attend the voluntary sessions last year. He’ll be rehabbing this offseason. Rivera said “I get that it’s voluntary but this is one of those things where we are in our rebuild, this is When you’re looking for everything to be put together.”— John Keim (@john_keim) January 3, 2022
Should be noted: his first response was to a question about injury prevention in general. Second response was when asked about the plan for Young this offseason given he’s coming off a knee injury.— John Keim (@john_keim) January 3, 2022
