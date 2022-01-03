NFL 2021 Week 17: Monday Night Football Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers

We finish up the Week 17 with an AFC North matchup between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tonight will probably be the last game that Ben Roethlisberger plays at Heinz Field. His retirement won’t be a great one with the Steelers sitting at 7-7-1 and all but eliminated from the playoffs race. The Browns were eliminated yesterday.

Who: Cleveland Browns (7-8) at Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1)

Where: Heinz Field | Pittsburgh, PA

When: January 3rd, 2021, 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN - Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Brian Griese and Lisa Salters

Alternate broadcast:

ESPN2 Commentators: Peyton Manning, Eli Manning

SiriusXM Radio: Home Stream - (Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 826) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 807) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, ESPN+

DraftKings odds: Steelers -2 1/2, 43 1/2 O/U

Prediction: Browns 21 - Steelers 17

SB Nation Blogs: Dawgs by Nature | Behind the Steel Curtain

