All aTwitter: 3 January 2022

Did the #Eagles bring their own benches? Yes they did. pic.twitter.com/vrFkgBUNGS— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 2, 2022
Jaret Patterson did an admirable job filing in for Antonio Gibson.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 3, 2022
The undrafted rookie's first start resulted in 17 touches for 98 yards and a TD. Would rank 5th among Gibson's 15 yardage totals as the team's offensive focal point this season. #Washingtonfootball
Rivera said they used David Mayo a lot today as the MIKE LB to free up Cole Holcomb. Get used to this: Holcomb's future here likely outside, along with Jamin Davis. Will be a big search this offseason to get a MIKE. Would make a big help.— John Keim (@john_keim) January 2, 2022
Terry McLaurin was targeted 8 times today. He hadn't gotten 8 targets in a game in seven weeks, dating back to the win over TB.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 3, 2022
All of the passes were underneath (longest reception was 12) but I liked that there was a concerted effort to get him the ball. #washingtonfootball.
It means that much more coming from a guy who's been though it himself.— NBC Sports Washington (@NBCSWashington) January 2, 2022
Noting but respect from Santana Moss to Terry McLaurin #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/KuYTjNPxYS
On the game-clinching interception, Ron Rivera said he thought John Bates was tripped; "wanted the flag, obviously."— John Keim (@john_keim) January 2, 2022
Heinicke thought the pass to Bates was "one of the best crossing 9's" he's ever thrown. Thinks it's a TD if Bates doesn't trip. Instead, interception.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 2, 2022
Taylor Heinicke on his last throw that was intercepted: "If he doesn't trip, I think he catches that thing for a touchdown."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 2, 2022
Feel like we’ll be watching the Kyle Allen Express next week in the Meadowlands— WASHINGTON FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) January 2, 2022
Washington opens as 7 point favorites against the Giants in New Jersey— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) January 3, 2022
#WashingtonFootball currently picks 9th. I think they could pick as high as 7 and as low as 12 ish. pic.twitter.com/eyO2SCwekE— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 3, 2022
With today’s results, Washington will play at San Francisco next year in its same-place road game.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) January 3, 2022
Washington will host the loser of next week’s Saints-Falcons game.
Washington will also host either the Ravens, Steelers or Browns. That division has a lot still to work out.
I take no pleasure in tweeting this but...— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 3, 2022
Receiving yards this year:
Curtis Samuel (a receiver) - 27
Garrett Bradbury (a center) - 21 https://t.co/Ml6SmOTGNy
#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was sacked only once during today’s game. Almost had a second on his way to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/WwBE5pXaxO— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 2, 2022
Statement from the Washington Football Team on the railing collapse postgame: pic.twitter.com/WfgEdPPn3y— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 2, 2022
For those wondering, the railing has been ziptied after its earlier collapse pic.twitter.com/XRXkJ4KgAT— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 2, 2022
I’ll pay anything to see Dan Snyder gone pic.twitter.com/CCpGv6arIT— Washington DC Sports News (@DCSportsNews365) January 2, 2022
Also Ron Rivera's record after his first 32 games in Carolina— T M (@reshmanuel) January 3, 2022
Dwayne Haskins jerseys were on the clearance rack at today’s game. Amazingly, they were not flying off the rack. pic.twitter.com/BhrjVaDXZz— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) January 3, 2022
All WFT fans the new name will be Washington Commanders get ready for that. I can’t share how I found out be it’s official. Myself, I really don’t care what the name is. I will cheer, support, and purchase gear from the team. Whatever ownership changes the name to I’m behind it.— B Uncensored™️ (@BDreamChasing) January 1, 2022
Sentinels is a absolutely better, and my favorite option, but I’ve accepted that the story about the hats and New Era, is very likely true, and Commanders is already the name.— Strick 9 (@SpiderStrick) December 31, 2021
BREAKING: I am hearing rumors that the WFT new name will be the Red Wolves.— Toney Time (@toney_time) January 2, 2022
Yea I have a few friends that work within Arkansas State. Apparently they were given the approval for the name.— Toney Time (@toney_time) January 2, 2022
Toney Time? Sounds legit— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) January 3, 2022
Remember 2 years ago I told you the new name for the #REDSKINS would be RED WOLVES ?? #SOURCES— JUNIOR GALETTE (@JuniorGalette93) January 3, 2022
This is a really good point https://t.co/Btt8VCGod2 pic.twitter.com/eMcavTsnup— Tae & Todd Washington Football Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) January 3, 2022
Do you think the NFL wants to pull back the curtains any further than they have to in DC? Would imagine HBO would love it for the drama, but I also imagine the league wouldn’t let them https://t.co/Ji6bz9JOFE— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) January 3, 2022
What the Buc? Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Antonio Brown rips off his uniform during game and walks off the field. He’s promptly fired. pic.twitter.com/twuuoEMPXY— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 3, 2022
Here’s Bucs coach Bruce Arians essentially cutting Antonio Brown.— Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) January 2, 2022
(Via @SNYtv)pic.twitter.com/ZFRWe1STnW
Just talked to Bruce Arians who said he was trying to get AB to go into game & AB refused. Tried again Brown refused & Arians told him to get out. On if he saw AB take his jersey off.— Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 2, 2022
“Yeah, I did. Never seen anything like it in all my years.” @NFLonFOX
Antonio Brown quit on the Steelers his last week in Pittsburgh.— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 2, 2022
Antonio Brown quit on the Raiders.
Antonio Brown quit on the Buccaneers.
Sense a trend?
Antonio Brown literally quit on Tom Brady in the middle of a game— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 2, 2022
I absolutely didn’t expect this reaction of immediate sympathy
who knows what AB is going thru but credit to Brady, this level of empathy & humanity in the moment is impressive pic.twitter.com/jl3sL8sCqL
Joe Judge on what he heard from players when he took over from Pat Shurmur: “To a man, every player looked me in the eye and said, Joe, it’s not a team, they don’t play hard, we’re out of the playoffs, everybody quit, everybody tapped ... They tapped out. OK?"— Big Blue View (@bigblueview) January 2, 2022
There are 19 Giants from 2020 on other teams this year. The only two who make significant money are Dalvin Tolmlinson and Kevin Zeitler. 8 are on a PS. The rest are around the minimum, so Im not sure how many are really doing this. https://t.co/OJXwBffiXp— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) January 2, 2022
Week 18@RedZoneChannel@DIRECTV— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 3, 2022
7 games early
6 games late pic.twitter.com/9MgjESRezs
That draft status is fluid, regardless, either as a first round or second day pick, a GM noted.— Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 2, 2022
He will have the Scouting Combine in late Feb/early March as well as a Pro Day to show he's healed up, if it is indeed only an ankle.
Corral has plenty of game film to evaluate.
