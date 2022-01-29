Daily Slop: Washington Football Media Links Roundup

Washington 2022 position breakdown | safety

Bobby McCain led the team with four tackles, Landon Collins finished third in tackles, while Kam Curl continued to improve as an all-around safety.

Washington 2022 position breakdown | Wide receiver

Terry McLaurin was a star once again, and with Curtis Samuel out for most of the year, Washington's other options stepped up and filled serviceable roles.

'Commanders.com' changed hands this week. The Washington Football Team announces its new name next Wednesday. | Professional Sports | richmond.com

Charles Mann believes Chase Young was 'overwhelmed' in 2021, wants to help | RSN

Longtime Washington pass rusher Charles Mann believes Chase Young bought into the hype a little too much entering the 2021 season.

30 years later, Joe Gibbs' attention to detail is still one-of-a-kind

On the anniversary of Washington's 1991 Super Bowl victory, Gibbs' former players remember his attention to detail and how it impacted them.

Washington 2022 position breakdown | Tight end

Logan Thomas was unavailable for most of the year, but Washington had other options that stepped up in his absence.

Virginia turns up the heat in race for new Washington Football Team stadium | Professional Sports | richmond.com

Joe Theismann isn't worried about Washington's history fading in new era | RSN

Joe Theismann, Santana Moss: Winning matters most in Washington's new era | RSN

As Washington football enters a new era, Joe Theismann and Santana Moss say winning on the field matters more than anything else.

PHOTOS | Washington's freshest fits of 2021

Check out the top shots of the Washington Football Team's players showing off their style during the 2021 season. (Emilee Fails and Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)

Charles Mann: Former Washington players 'crucified' final name candidates | RSN

Former Washington Football DE Charles Mann said Wednesday that the team hosted a Zoom call with former players to tell them the three finalists for its new name. The candidates didn't go over well.

Monte Coleman says 1983 squad was better than any of WFT's Super Bowl-winning teams | RSN

Monte Coleman spent 16 years in Washington, playing for three Super Bowl-winning teams. One year's team stands out above the rest, though, and it might surprise you.

30 years later, Washington's titles are a fading memory

Thirty years after the Washington Football Team’s last Super Bowl victory, a new name is only days away. Meanwhile, the team is still nowhere closer to being a playoff contender, much less a Super Bowl contender.

Former Washington Football Team employees to share sexual harassment allegations with House committee

