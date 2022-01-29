All aTwitter: 29 January 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Football Team twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
All credit goes to @BradAngell83 for this!!!!— Hogfarmer Keith (@Kgskins26) January 28, 2022
Washington Commanders pic.twitter.com/GlAluVUgS1
When Snyder walks onto the Today Show in this outfit with Aaron Rodgers on one side and Davante and Valdes-Scantling on the other, rocking a WolfHogs jacket while Voodoo Child is playing… pic.twitter.com/gAvJsp12qV— Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) January 29, 2022
Wouldn't it be cool if their was a huge riot at the 2.4.22 Name Party because of how bad of a name it is ? #REDSKINS #HTTR #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/zGssuMO6Jn— Washington Legacy 32 (@WashLegacy32) January 29, 2022
If they can’t figure out how to honor Sean Taylor the right way then you expect an itinerary??? #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/t1i5aMLKBP— Burgundy Chief (@w_jack0324) January 28, 2022
The Washington Football Team signed the following player to a contract extension:— Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) January 28, 2022
LB David Mayo
January 28, 2022
Colts Interviewing Washington DBs Coach Chris Harris For Defensive Coordinator Job https://t.co/zOZkt7XTkZ pic.twitter.com/r7JDW02YE1— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) January 29, 2022
Tress Way getting laid out then Coach Ron laughing at him on the sideline is great. #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/TIOdDXtBHi— Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) January 29, 2022
Interesting take from Dan Duggan, writer for the @TheAthletic.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) January 29, 2022
From his perspective, the Giants are leaning towards developing Daniel Jones and focusing on the OL.
If this is the case, this would favor #WashingtonFootball in the draft.
The Giants have two picks in the top 10. pic.twitter.com/iAhaYH1QDi
Highest std dev of total DYAR (regular season)— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) January 28, 2022
Prescott 111
Allen 110
D.Jones 105
Mills 104
Burrow 101
Jackson 101
Brady 94
Ryan 92 (2/x)
Been saying all year..the Rams were bullied by #Titans w/ Adrian Peterson , #49ers & #Packers in a three game stretch..For years - #Rams have been susceptible to physicaly run dominant teams (#Redskins 2 x, '15 & '17). If @49ers can maul, they can win! https://t.co/IngGvX0p4g— Chris Russell AKA The Rooster (@Russellmania621) January 29, 2022
Report: #Packers star WR Davante Adams is asking for $30 million per season, per @PFN365— JPA Football (@jpafootball) January 29, 2022
Am update on coaching hirings. #Bears: Matt Eberflus #Broncos: Nathaniel Hackett#Giants: Brian Daboll#Dolphins:#Jaguars: #Raiders: #Saints: #Texans: #Vikings:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 29, 2022
Broncos GM Paton introduces new HC Nathaniel Hackett: “He has a proven track record of developing younger players, of working with quarterbacks, and helping great players become even better."https://t.co/7ZmCylwkaz pic.twitter.com/UNy23oKWWs— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 29, 2022
Aaron Rodgers said this about new Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett in November 2020…— PFF (@PFF) January 29, 2022
Aaron Rodgers to Denver? pic.twitter.com/N1kI7b6XC4
Breaking: Brian Daboll has been hired as the next head coach of the New York Giants, sources tell @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/IfyAheqmde— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 28, 2022
From @NFLTotalAccess: More on the #Giants hire of Brian Daboll. Story: https://t.co/xs5BEXr3SC and video pic.twitter.com/iVbS3Onsf0— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 29, 2022
As I reported earlier in the week, Daboll wanted to be a package deal with Ken Dorsey. He’s getting his wish. Source says Dorsey is currently in negotiations with the #Giants to become their new OC. Bills Mafia heads to the Meadowlands. https://t.co/g98DsTBSkj— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 28, 2022
Don "Wink" Martindale Name To Watch For Giants' Defensive Coordinator Job https://t.co/n1krCTaRz6 pic.twitter.com/9tJzU3iHtr— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) January 29, 2022
This begs the question of whether 19 years as an NFL backup QB does less to prepare a man to be a head coach than time as a coordinator and position coach.— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) January 29, 2022
Frankly, I'm not sure it does, and that's not because I'm a racist. We've seen lots of good coordinators who failed as HCs https://t.co/f1WyNJjPpE
Texans Having Second Interview With Josh McCown For Head Coach Job https://t.co/rW7yeA7Xtp #Texans pic.twitter.com/6ndrb7jbO7— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) January 29, 2022
ICYMI, Saints GM Mickey Loomis on life after Sean Payton: "We don't see it as a wholesale culture change, roster change"https://t.co/JqtunGibHE pic.twitter.com/K0Y6iKFIDl— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 29, 2022
Steelers GM Kevin Colbert Stepping Down After 2022 Draft https://t.co/pn8MGTJLR3 #Steelers pic.twitter.com/EhBahTKePz— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) January 29, 2022
According to sources, Josh McDaniels is having dinner with the #Raiders' leadership team tonight (Friday) and is expected to be hired along with GM candidate Dave Ziegler within the next few days.— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) January 29, 2022
The full scoop from @AaronWilson_NFL ⬇https://t.co/ERCKVPgqiw
Raiders Moving Towards Hiring Josh McDaniels, Dave Ziegler https://t.co/FSUKLyRfN8 pic.twitter.com/SyFE40bhDf— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) January 29, 2022
"I'm not saying it's all over... but the fact that they've gotten to this point tells me things are pretty far along"@AlbertBreer & @tomecurran on reports that the Raiders have put in a request to interview Josh McDaniels pic.twitter.com/TicWx0EVax— NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) January 27, 2022
Josh McDaniels informed the #Raiders that he wouldn’t accept their interview request unless he was being offered the job, per sources.— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) January 29, 2022
And the Raiders told McDaniels that if and when he was offered the position, he needed to be prepared to accept. https://t.co/ERCKVPgqiw
The #NFL is hours away from first ever #HBCUCombine - I'm looking forward to watching big guys perform & get on the #NFLDraft radar. Shared with @CameronWolfe my intrigue with a @FAMU_FB O-lineman & an edge rusher that had 61 career TFL & 30 sacks! @forbes_keenan @_KeyshawnJames pic.twitter.com/vjnhckCrGH— Scott Pioli (@scottpioli51) January 29, 2022
It’s a vibe ◼️— VCU Basketball (@VCU_Hoops) January 29, 2022
BIG DUB @ 2️⃣5️⃣ Davidson #ThisIsRamNation #LetsGoVCU pic.twitter.com/oLNX9hOsPl
Im fine with this.— Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) January 29, 2022
As long as he doesn’t Griddy then I’m cool. https://t.co/O0CO0xTNoO
When you ask your grandad if you can borrow his cordless drill... pic.twitter.com/1WavGQIDA2— Mike McKay (@_MikeMcKay) January 28, 2022
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Football Team twitter feed:
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Loading comments...