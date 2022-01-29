All aTwitter: 29 January 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Football Team twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

All credit goes to @BradAngell83 for this!!!!



Washington Commanders pic.twitter.com/GlAluVUgS1 — Hogfarmer Keith (@Kgskins26) January 28, 2022

When Snyder walks onto the Today Show in this outfit with Aaron Rodgers on one side and Davante and Valdes-Scantling on the other, rocking a WolfHogs jacket while Voodoo Child is playing… pic.twitter.com/gAvJsp12qV — Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) January 29, 2022

Wouldn't it be cool if their was a huge riot at the 2.4.22 Name Party because of how bad of a name it is ? #REDSKINS #HTTR #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/zGssuMO6Jn — Washington Legacy 32 (@WashLegacy32) January 29, 2022

If they can’t figure out how to honor Sean Taylor the right way then you expect an itinerary??? #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/t1i5aMLKBP — Burgundy Chief (@w_jack0324) January 28, 2022

The Washington Football Team signed the following player to a contract extension:



LB David Mayo — Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) January 28, 2022

Colts Interviewing Washington DBs Coach Chris Harris For Defensive Coordinator Job https://t.co/zOZkt7XTkZ pic.twitter.com/r7JDW02YE1 — NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) January 29, 2022

Tress Way getting laid out then Coach Ron laughing at him on the sideline is great. #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/TIOdDXtBHi — Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) January 29, 2022

Interesting take from Dan Duggan, writer for the @TheAthletic.



From his perspective, the Giants are leaning towards developing Daniel Jones and focusing on the OL.



If this is the case, this would favor #WashingtonFootball in the draft.



The Giants have two picks in the top 10. pic.twitter.com/iAhaYH1QDi — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) January 29, 2022

Highest std dev of total DYAR (regular season)

Prescott 111

Allen 110

D.Jones 105

Mills 104

Burrow 101

Jackson 101

Brady 94

Ryan 92 (2/x) — Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) January 28, 2022

Been saying all year..the Rams were bullied by #Titans w/ Adrian Peterson , #49ers & #Packers in a three game stretch..For years - #Rams have been susceptible to physicaly run dominant teams (#Redskins 2 x, '15 & '17). If @49ers can maul, they can win! https://t.co/IngGvX0p4g — Chris Russell AKA The Rooster (@Russellmania621) January 29, 2022

Report: #Packers star WR Davante Adams is asking for $30 million per season, per @PFN365 — JPA Football (@jpafootball) January 29, 2022

Broncos GM Paton introduces new HC Nathaniel Hackett: “He has a proven track record of developing younger players, of working with quarterbacks, and helping great players become even better."https://t.co/7ZmCylwkaz pic.twitter.com/UNy23oKWWs — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 29, 2022

Aaron Rodgers said this about new Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett in November 2020…



Aaron Rodgers to Denver? pic.twitter.com/N1kI7b6XC4 — PFF (@PFF) January 29, 2022

Breaking: Brian Daboll has been hired as the next head coach of the New York Giants, sources tell @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/IfyAheqmde — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 28, 2022

As I reported earlier in the week, Daboll wanted to be a package deal with Ken Dorsey. He’s getting his wish. Source says Dorsey is currently in negotiations with the #Giants to become their new OC. Bills Mafia heads to the Meadowlands. https://t.co/g98DsTBSkj — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 28, 2022

Don "Wink" Martindale Name To Watch For Giants' Defensive Coordinator Job https://t.co/n1krCTaRz6 pic.twitter.com/9tJzU3iHtr — NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) January 29, 2022

This begs the question of whether 19 years as an NFL backup QB does less to prepare a man to be a head coach than time as a coordinator and position coach.



Frankly, I'm not sure it does, and that's not because I'm a racist. We've seen lots of good coordinators who failed as HCs https://t.co/f1WyNJjPpE — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) January 29, 2022

Texans Having Second Interview With Josh McCown For Head Coach Job https://t.co/rW7yeA7Xtp #Texans pic.twitter.com/6ndrb7jbO7 — NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) January 29, 2022

ICYMI, Saints GM Mickey Loomis on life after Sean Payton: "We don't see it as a wholesale culture change, roster change"https://t.co/JqtunGibHE pic.twitter.com/K0Y6iKFIDl — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 29, 2022

According to sources, Josh McDaniels is having dinner with the #Raiders' leadership team tonight (Friday) and is expected to be hired along with GM candidate Dave Ziegler within the next few days.



The full scoop from @AaronWilson_NFL ⬇https://t.co/ERCKVPgqiw — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) January 29, 2022

Raiders Moving Towards Hiring Josh McDaniels, Dave Ziegler https://t.co/FSUKLyRfN8 pic.twitter.com/SyFE40bhDf — Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) January 29, 2022

"I'm not saying it's all over... but the fact that they've gotten to this point tells me things are pretty far along"@AlbertBreer & @tomecurran on reports that the Raiders have put in a request to interview Josh McDaniels pic.twitter.com/TicWx0EVax — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) January 27, 2022

Josh McDaniels informed the #Raiders that he wouldn’t accept their interview request unless he was being offered the job, per sources.



And the Raiders told McDaniels that if and when he was offered the position, he needed to be prepared to accept. https://t.co/ERCKVPgqiw — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) January 29, 2022

The #NFL is hours away from first ever #HBCUCombine - I'm looking forward to watching big guys perform & get on the #NFLDraft radar. Shared with @CameronWolfe my intrigue with a @FAMU_FB O-lineman & an edge rusher that had 61 career TFL & 30 sacks! @forbes_keenan @_KeyshawnJames pic.twitter.com/vjnhckCrGH — Scott Pioli (@scottpioli51) January 29, 2022

Im fine with this.

As long as he doesn’t Griddy then I’m cool. https://t.co/O0CO0xTNoO — Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) January 29, 2022

When you ask your grandad if you can borrow his cordless drill... pic.twitter.com/1WavGQIDA2 — Mike McKay (@_MikeMcKay) January 28, 2022

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Football Team twitter feed:

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005