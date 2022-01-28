All aTwitter: 28 January 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
The guys’ first full look at the new unis pic.twitter.com/MDixKikGlX— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 27, 2022
Here's what I know about this: Several former employees have been invited to speak about their experience working for the team. It's technically not a hearing as no one will be sworn in, but it moves the ball forward in the House's investigation of the NFL. https://t.co/dKZSHxxXlq— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 27, 2022
Expect a cease and desist letter from Dan Snyder's lawyer in 3...2....1— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) January 27, 2022
Washington Commanders pic.twitter.com/2H3DTh6qBd— Hogfarmer Keith (@Kgskins26) January 27, 2022
So former #WashingtonFootball player Charles Mann went on the radio and crapped all over the new team name. Says he “hates it”— Washington Football Fan (@Boss_Hogg_81) January 26, 2022
Mann also claimed that the team brass presented three name finalists (including the new name) and the focus group hated all three.
Oh boy pic.twitter.com/6UC4sdNRw5
Remember in “Back To The Future” when Marty McFly was trying desperately to bring his parents George and Lorraine together and every time Marty screwed up, he looked at the photo and his family was fading? That’s how I feel being a #WashingtonFootball fan. pic.twitter.com/rN9D0WfnKh— ᖇIGGO 70 ᑕᕼIᑭ ™ (@karl_diesel) January 28, 2022
The "new name" process was suppose to be a fun & engaging for the fans. Instead, fans are overly obsessing images that may/may not been leaked & domains just to say. "They botched it"— Bucket (@Bucket_WFTFan) January 27, 2022
Toxicity that's been created by Snyder in this fan base may never recover. #WashingtonFootball
I understood the assignment… #WashingtonFootball https://t.co/pe56sfAyH1 pic.twitter.com/37J0N2HoiD— Corey Sanchez | On The Warpath (@Sanchize405) January 26, 2022
The soon-to-be renamed Washington Football Team added another VP to its biz front office: Patrick Arthur, VP of Marketing. He had the same title with the Chargers (2019-22) and previously spent 13 years w/ the Dolphins. One of the few WFT execs with prior NFL experience.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 28, 2022
The Packers offense ranked 15th, 1st, and 10th in points in the three years that Hackett served as OC https://t.co/9k8RbaNkUz https://t.co/IiWiW9iHT8— ProFootballReference (@pfref) January 27, 2022
"If you want to see Daniel Jones put his best foot forward, he's got to be on his feet. If you want to see what Saquon can do, it would be nice if we could block guys."— Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) January 26, 2022
— From my one on one with new Giants GM Joe Schoen
pic.twitter.com/YchawxapWz
While progress has been slower on the HC front, the NFL's efforts to increase diversity are showing up in GM hiring—six of 11 general manager openings in the last 3 cycles (2020-22) have gone to Black candidates.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 27, 2022
• 1-of-1 in 2020.
• 3-of-7 in 2021.
• 2-of-3 (so far) in 2022.
Josh Allen won’t be playing as a Pro Bowl alternate QB. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/bNwzhdk8wR— Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 27, 2022
: Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger announces retirement after 18 seasons in NFLhttps://t.co/Zrxr5hcAs2 pic.twitter.com/JzM36dsBIo— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 27, 2022
Ben Roethlisberger career stats rankings:— ProFootballReference (@pfref) January 27, 2022
t2nd in Game-Winning Drives
3rd in 4th Quarter Comebacks
5th in passing yards
7th in playoff games started
8th in passing TDs
14th in Approximate Value
17th in ANY/Ahttps://t.co/qZNmzyMsp6
Terry Bradshaw of course played in a VERY different offensive environment. Bradshaw's passing numbers ballooned with the change in defensive coverage rules and the expansion to the 16-game season in 1978. https://t.co/Is9SKP2akK— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) January 27, 2022
Ben Roethlisberger has the 4th most career earnings of any player in NFL history and the 2nd most of any player with just one team.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) January 27, 2022
Brady, Brees, and Ryan are the top 3. https://t.co/KKo1SRt4VI— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) January 27, 2022
The season ended almost three weeks ago and we are finally starting to get some movement on coaching hirings. #Bears: Matt Eberflus #Broncos: Nathaniel Hackett#Dolphins: #Giants: #Jaguars: #Raiders: #Saints: #Texans: #Vikings:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 27, 2022
Did Nathaniel Hackett call plays in Green Bay. Do the Packers have generational talent at QB and WR?— Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) January 27, 2022
Asking for a friend.
Hire Eric Bieniemy
Josh McDaniels Losing Steam For Raiders HC Job? https://t.co/XutPbnHZIv #Raiders pic.twitter.com/oWAzBmqycU— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) January 27, 2022
If the Raiders and Josh McDaniels get a deal done to make him the next Las Vegas HC, a potential OC replacement in New England could be former Patriots’ assistant Bill O’Brien.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 27, 2022
Report: Bears eyeing Rich Bisaccia as special teams coach if not retained by Raiders. https://t.co/f4KsMLnSD6— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 28, 2022
We have hired Mike Macdonald as our defensive coordinator.— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 28, 2022
:https://t.co/SztI57r1xJ pic.twitter.com/JX1pJkv9p1
Sad to say that the final four coaches in the NFL are not leaders on fourth downs. All four ranked in the bottom half of the league in our Aggressiveness Index.— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) January 27, 2022
Reid 1.70 (21st)
Taylor 1.63 (24th)
Shanahan 1.49 (27th)
McVay 1.26 (31st)
Everything you need to know about #NFL overtime in pictures -- from The Great @LevAkabas pic.twitter.com/FaBL9bxaTW— Scott Soshnick (@soshnick) January 27, 2022
