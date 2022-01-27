All aTwitter: 27 January 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
show me my opponent #theoriginale pic.twitter.com/fomtxK8gQu— Benjamin St-Juste (@Benj_Juice) January 27, 2022
OTD 30 years ago— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 26, 2022
Super Bowl XXVI
30 years ago today, Joe Gibbs became the first, and still only, head coach to win three Super Bowl titles with three different quarterbacks. #HTTR pic.twitter.com/nyanG6V1SP— David Menassé (@Frekiwolf) January 26, 2022
Gibbs also strongly endorses Ron Rivera, telling @JPFinlayNBCS and @BMitchliveNBCS that he's the right coach to turn the franchise around.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 26, 2022
If this were legit - wouldn’t it be ‘https://t.co/NNq5q7xY0n’ and not just https://t.co/4L3G9R10jl?— BGObsession (@BGObsession) January 27, 2022
Ron Rivera will need to end every press conference with a "I should go..."— Robbie Duncan (@RobbieDuncanOL) January 27, 2022
If you know, you know
January 27, 2022
The #Redskins were born in 1933.— ᖇIGGO 70 ᑕᕼIᑭ ™ (@karl_diesel) January 27, 2022
They died in 1999.
#SellTheTean ASAP pic.twitter.com/fFsia5mD2c— Peter Rickert (@1parickert) January 27, 2022
30 Years ago today the Greatest NFL team nobody talks about won the Super Bowl #WashingtonFootball #HTTR pic.twitter.com/7FcsaVqbtC— Reese Waters (@reesewaters) January 26, 2022
30 years ago today, one of the great days in DC sports history. For those too young to remember, everything you’ve heard is true. The ‘91 Redskins were the best team of all time. Best offense, best defense, best special teams, best coaching, best GM, best owner, best fans. #HTTR pic.twitter.com/7jlMXMMHTi— Rudy Gersten (@DCBarno) January 26, 2022
How dominant was that 1991 Washington team? They never trailed for a single second in the playoffs. Not one.#WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/8HzVIomg6E— TheHogsdotNetv2 (@TheHogsdotNetv2) January 26, 2022
I was way too young to appreciate that 91' Washington team but my father never shuts up about them— Ashley Reynolds (@Ashley_Reynolds) January 27, 2022
Me telling the local yutes about my team winning the Super Bowl 30 years ago pic.twitter.com/JvC6a0ubZX— Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) January 27, 2022
So, Marc Sessler of https://t.co/NKf0ZbQL3f predicts us to be one of 4 teams to turn in around in 2022— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) January 27, 2022
pic.twitter.com/wcEN2hIJ7Z
Nah! I love this job. Just in Florida for a few days. Glad Jenks could fill in. https://t.co/rE77h8yTlw— Julie Donaldson (@juliedonaldson_) January 25, 2022
Giants owner John Mara knows it’s not all on Daniel Jones and also mentioned, "We do feel Daniel can play." pic.twitter.com/3tCn3Spsra— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 26, 2022
Concerned? Asked John Mara if Joe Schoen has more say than previous GMs on HC hiring:— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 27, 2022
"No. I don't think so. Our system has always been the same. We rely on the general manager. We rely on his advice, but at the end of the day, ownership has to approve it."
So, nothing changed?
Vikings make it official … https://t.co/TXwpeSnnRZ— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 27, 2022
Sources tell @AaronWilson_NFL that contract talks with Byron Leftwich began on Tuesday night before discussions became complicated Wednesday morning and momentum toward an anticipated deal stalled.— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) January 27, 2022
More details and what lies ahead ⬇️#NFL | #DUUUVAL https://t.co/2u8H4sOJlP
According to sources who spoke to PFN Insider @AaronWilson_NFL, the presence of #Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke has been controversial for some candidates who have expressed reservations about working with Baalke.#NFL | #DUUUVAL https://t.co/2u8H4sOJlP— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) January 27, 2022
Giants Owner: 'We're Not Trading For Deshaun Watson' https://t.co/zU76jUzXbQ #Giants #Texans pic.twitter.com/d75zSbZUhy— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) January 27, 2022
ICYMI: Bills coach Sean McDermott will replay overtime loss to Chiefs "in my mind and in my gut for years"https://t.co/e1UVbOg0eu pic.twitter.com/nvxQAXyZpc— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 27, 2022
Can say the Bills brass thought it was a joke that Josh Allen didn’t make the Pro Bowl. Texted one staffer about the way Allen played the day after the Patriot playoff game. His response: “The guy that didn’t make the pro bowl?” https://t.co/xMrVyxN7tr— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 27, 2022
Cap casualties and trade chips (via @TheNickShook): Ten New Orleans Saints players who could be moved this offseasonhttps://t.co/uUDe5LdPe2 pic.twitter.com/j3IxYK3oi0— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 27, 2022
Mikeal Brown-Jones with the defensive stop that sealed @VCU_Hoops' victory!— CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) January 27, 2022
The Rams end the Wildcats' 15-game win streak in an @A10MBB battle at Davidson. pic.twitter.com/qnOskTUDQh
The ownership fight over the @WashSpirit got even uglier on Wednesday:— Eben Novy-Williams (@novy_williams) January 27, 2022
- Steve Baldwin sends scathing letter to Spirit investors accusing Kang of a coup/lies
- Kang calls letter "false and inappropriate"
- Baldwin says letter was obligation to disclose info to investors https://t.co/6YJhMLLoVl
Who’s anxious about 2/2/22?? ♀️ ♀️— Maria Russell (@riaruss) January 26, 2022
