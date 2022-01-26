All aTwitter: 26 January 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Football Team twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
.@BenStandig ruminating on podcast if JD McKissic doesn’t return to DC and I don’t like it at all.— Eat Sleep WFT (@WFTTalk) January 26, 2022
Their rollout seemed well executed because there was zero equity before hand. Almost unfair to expect the same.— Steve (@DC_STEVE) January 25, 2022
Coming tomorrow…— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 25, 2022
Untold stories from the 1991-92 Super Bowl team pic.twitter.com/Edmp0F7v58
Remembering "The Hogs," one of the most dominant offensive lines in NFL history, who allowed only nine sacks in the entire 1991 season. An NFL record that still stands today. #HTTR pic.twitter.com/JfmhXTe3cq— David Menassé (@Frekiwolf) January 25, 2022
Sean Payton is retiring, per source— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) January 25, 2022
Sean Payton Not Planning To Coach In 2022, Open To Return In Future https://t.co/XTobSiKkzi pic.twitter.com/vcMtqMukmE— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) January 25, 2022
Sean Payton - “ ‘Retirement’ I don’t think is the right word today."— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 25, 2022
"I would like to try TV," - Payton on potentially working in the media pic.twitter.com/mkMlEjhD9r— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 25, 2022
Former Saints HC Sean Payton says working in TV "would interest" him: "My plans are not to be coaching in 2022" https://t.co/NyAi50YdGJ pic.twitter.com/LWq3PpIZ23— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 25, 2022
Sean Payton isn’t done with football just yet pic.twitter.com/BPwQmW7pbx— PFF (@PFF) January 25, 2022
The #NFL offseason coaching carousel got even crazier with news breaking Tuesday that #Saints head coach @SeanPayton is stepping away from the post he's had since 2006:#NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/jlPMlq0k8y— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) January 25, 2022
Sean Payton ends his farewell press conference at exactly 92 minutes.— Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) January 25, 2022
The Saints are $74 mil over the cap in 2022, the next closest is the Packers at $40 mill over. No franchise QB, no money to spend...it shouldn't be any surprise Sean Payton decided to leave— ᑎIᑕK ᗩᔕᕼOOᕼ (@NickAshooh) January 25, 2022
Sean Payton looked at that cap situation, glanced at his QB depth chart and said ✌️— manny benton (@manny_benton) January 25, 2022
Sean Payton leaving the Saints as they're about to stare down the consequences from years of YOLO spending and draft-pick trades is like bailing after you and your buddies burned down an Air BnB following a week-long rager.— Robert Mays (@robertmays) January 25, 2022
Gotta respect it.
If Mike McCarthy gets knocked for winning just one Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers, why doesn’t Sean Payton get knocked for winning just one Super Bowl with Drew Brees?— Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 25, 2022
Cowboys lose in playoffs. Sean Payton steps down in Nola.— David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) January 25, 2022
One doesn’t lead to other. But for those who insist the grass is greener, a comparison.
Mike McCarthy
143-92-2 (.608)
Division titles: 7
SB titles: 1
Sean Payton
152-89 (.631)
Division titles: 7
SB titles: 1
Looking at Saints cap situation + new HC + QB uncertainty, I'd be calling trying to enquire about their star vet players. That could be a rebuild situation and they have some stud vets.— Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) January 25, 2022
It's 29 minutes into this presser and there's no end in sight yet to Sean Payton's opening statement. So, yes, he could do TV just fine.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) January 25, 2022
By the time Sean Payton is finished with this press conference, he might be ready to come back to coaching.— Judy Battista (@judybattista) January 25, 2022
Sources: Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich in talks with Jaguars, expected to be hired as new head coach after lengthy second interview Tuesday @PFN365 #Jaguarshttps://t.co/tb6UbICnKM— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 26, 2022
Titans Making Coaching Changes, Including Firing LB Coach Jim Haslett https://t.co/eTlzGzNX37 #Titans pic.twitter.com/szaKbpYs68— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) January 26, 2022
The #Giants plan to interview #Bills DC Leslie Frazier a second time for their head coaching job Friday, per source.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 26, 2022
So with Joe Schoen in place as GM, his former Buffalo colleagues Brian Daboll and Frazier are both getting a long look in New York.
The Chicago #Bears have officially hired Ryan Poles as their general manager. #NFL | #DaBears— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) January 26, 2022
Details on Poles and his background: https://t.co/6P7tZmjHyD pic.twitter.com/r4trrtPDpz
Bears chairman George McCaskey on hiring of Ryan Poles: "We are confident that under his leadership, we will reach our goal of bringing a Super Bowl championship to Chicago.”https://t.co/I4EwtutZtE pic.twitter.com/gLss7IQsrl— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 26, 2022
The #Bears will have #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn in for his second interview tomorrow. He’s a finalist in Chicago, as he is in Denver.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 26, 2022
Jim Caldwell went 2-14 in a year where his QB went neck surgery and is 60-36 otherwise. As an OC, he won a Super Bowl with Joe Flacco playing way better than he ever has before or after at QB. He's more than overqualified to be a head coach again.— Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) January 25, 2022
#Cowboys BREAKING: Kellen Moore Unlikely to Get Head Coach Job - Sources https://t.co/5ry31S40J3— fishsports (@fishsports) January 25, 2022
This is terrific. https://t.co/BJcRTac0vh— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 26, 2022
Is it possible Tom Brady said he'd play through 2022 so that no one would realize 2021 was his farewell tour? https://t.co/rPx0PoGpnR— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 26, 2022
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on what lies ahead: "Everything is on the table"https://t.co/X9OlLxOhvC pic.twitter.com/unic1QgdGQ— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 25, 2022
Aaron Rodgers decision on his future will come sooner rather than later pic.twitter.com/x2aPKmCh7V— PFF (@PFF) January 25, 2022
Kenny Pickett to Denver at 9, Matt Corral to Washington at 11.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) January 26, 2022
No other 1st round QBs. https://t.co/up26eWFh1c
Round Selected of Starting NFL LTs— Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) January 26, 2022
1 ~ 21
2 ~ 4
3 ~ 3
4 ~ 1
5 ~ 0
6 ~ 0
7 ~ 2
UDFA ~ 1
Rd Selected of NFL Starting RTs
1 ~ 11
2 ~ 8
3 ~ 5
4 ~ 1
5 ~ 1
6 ~ 1
7 ~ 2
UDFA ~ 3
A Tackle not picked in Top 40 is an absurd success story
A Starting LT is found outside Rd 1 every 3 yrs
Does #NFL overtime need fixed? To everyone clamoring for immediate change, think about the possible unintended consequences and results — we discussed it all:#NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/68IOsxw1LT— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) January 24, 2022
Josh Gordon clears waivers, is expected back on Chiefs practice squad. https://t.co/gUVpeKrFVK— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 25, 2022
The Good ole days https://t.co/m3F9vkV8Ov— DJ Gomes (@D_Gomes24) January 25, 2022
TE Lee Smith retires, moves on to be youth mentor: "Every time I talk to a high school coach or team from back home, I tell them I played on the same fields. If I would've had what I'm offering these kids, it would've changed my life."https://t.co/0kIQDvXFP8 pic.twitter.com/2qha6UZr5i— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 26, 2022
The four NFL divisional-round playoff games averaged 38.2 million viewers per game on TV and digital platforms, according to the league. It's the highest average viewership on record for the divisional round.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) January 25, 2022
NFL’s Playoffs Fever Spikes as Championship Sunday Ads Hit $2.5 Million https://t.co/fsUZlcryda via @sportico @crupicrupicrupi #SportsBiz | #NFL— Scott Soshnick (@soshnick) January 25, 2022
“Thirteen seconds isn’t that long.”— David Hinojosa (@hinojosa_david) January 25, 2022
“Clearly, you haven’t seen one of my brother’s tik toks before.” https://t.co/ksVhNJ9Tky
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Football Team twitter feed:
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Loading comments...