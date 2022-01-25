Daily Slop: Washington Football Media Links Roundup

Why you should hope Washington's name rollout mirrors the Seattle Kraken's | RSN

If the Washington Football Team's name rollout goes as well as the Seattle Kraken's did, then it'll be a success.

Jennifer King makes history as running backs coach for West team in 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl

It is believed that King will be the first woman positional coach to serve as a positional coach in a major college all-star game.

Washington 2022 position breakdown: Offensive line

Washington's offensive line ended the 2021 season as one of the highest-graded groups in pass- and run-blocking with standout performances from several players.

NFL execs on Washington's quarterback problem: Why not Jimmy Garoppolo or Mitch Trubisky? – The Athletic

Fans will clamor for Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson or a rookie draft pick. But Jimmy Garoppolo would be a significant upgrade in Washington.

Peak of NFL postseason proves how far Washington still has to climb | RSN

Here's a question for Washington fans: Can you imagine your squad competing in a weekend of football like this past one?

WFT path for passer gets longer

The NFL playoffs aren’t helping the Washington Football Team find a veteran quarterback. As the value of a decent passer goes up, Washington’s left in an increasingly precarious position for a third straight offseason.