All aTwitter: 25 January 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Football Team twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Congrats to Jon and AG on being named to the 2021 PFWA All-NFC Team! pic.twitter.com/ik1TYIudKi— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 25, 2022
One thought on Josh Allen: He was knocked big time before the draft. He was criticized often in his first couple years, even this year. Has developed into a great QB. A lesson for all. Have to get with right team, but the QB HAS to want to be developed too. More than just talent.— John Keim (@john_keim) January 24, 2022
Josh Allen went #7 behind Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, dont believe these draft know it alls who try to tell you what a QB will be as a pro based on whether he's a hyped up Heisman winner or played at a media hyped school.— R8 Calverton (@OlSkoolMD) January 24, 2022
Josh Allen has people thinking every toolsy QB’s development is like this https://t.co/TpgE8qb3mc pic.twitter.com/DQQG7NTHiJ— Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) January 24, 2022
Patrick Mahomes vs. the Bills on Sunday night threw for 188 yards after the fourth-quarter two-minute warning.#WashingtonFootball's leading passer in a game has thrown for less than 188 yards 31 times in 65 games over #WFT's last four regular seasons.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) January 24, 2022
Defense in the NFL is dead.— Washington Realm (@WashingtonRealm) January 24, 2022
Mistake to kick it out of the end zone w/13 sec left.— Kevin Sheehan (@kevinsheehanDC) January 24, 2022
“change the OT rules” twitter vs “play better defense” twitter until we all pass out.— Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) January 24, 2022
Of the 163 OT games (regular season + playoffs) under the current OT rules, ONLY 35 of the 163 were decided by TDs on the first possession of overtime. 21.5% !!!! Don’t tell me coin flips are deciding games in OT. Strategy and execution does !!!! @EliasSports— Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) January 25, 2022
https://t.co/0ArsdKT94A— Kyle_FFRecon (@Kyle_FFRecon) January 25, 2022
Quite a bit different for playoffs. Obviously much smaller sample size. But also much better QB play most of the time. Also a lot of intangible variables with play calling in a reg season game vs win or go home game.
Of course they are https://t.co/hN8HbopPbj— Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) January 25, 2022
kyle shanahan on the OT rules: i think you should be able to stop somebody from getting a touchdown if you want the ball back— KP (@KP_Show) January 24, 2022
ICYMI: Bills QB Josh Allen wasn't complaining about OT rules after loss: "If it was the other way around, we'd be celebrating too"https://t.co/F7LNxs8RaI pic.twitter.com/wjp5TBbft4— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 25, 2022
To be fair, Joe has never played at Arrowhead. Having said that, he is in for a rude awakening.— (@lt4kicks) January 24, 2022
There is no place louder in sports and it’s not up for debate. pic.twitter.com/OKJCHlZj09
From @NFLTotalAccess: Judging from his own words, #Bucs QB Tom Brady appears to be strongly considering retirement... while #Saints coach Sean Payton may step away, as well. pic.twitter.com/U5RkEVMenR— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2022
Kyle Trask Era has begun. https://t.co/IZbCyfnMFW— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) January 25, 2022
Tom has had a great career, but if he decides to hang them up, he’d be leaving the league in good hands with Aaron, Patrick, and Kirk leading the way. A lot of elite-level star power there to keep the NFL lights on and shining brightly.— 106.7 The Kirk (@1067theKirk) January 25, 2022
I don’t think Tom Brady’s made any hard and fast decision on his future. That said, he’s never talked like this about retirement before.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 25, 2022
An anonymous veteran NFL coach says Aaron Rodgers isn't focused enough to win multiple championships.— The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) January 24, 2022
His attention is elsewhere.https://t.co/WfFCkTS2wp pic.twitter.com/hpw6lYQCeR
"That's 3 straight years, they've won 13 games, and they have nothing to show for it." @DCarr8 on Aaron Rodgers future with the @packers pic.twitter.com/9esfCvkeyA— NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) January 24, 2022
McVay says he saw that viral video of him, Shanahan, and LaFleur in Washington.— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 25, 2022
“I look like I’ve aged 40 years since then!"
Peace sign to somebody who is ahead of you is psychotic pic.twitter.com/G0yE9ZYSmd— Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) January 24, 2022
How about Griffin too?— tp (@TheFiberFan) January 25, 2022
Davis broke that corners ankles on that route. BRUH pic.twitter.com/4mnBZYpAfe— Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) January 24, 2022
With Tom Brady out, it means Johnny U. will remain the last QB to lead the NFL in passing yards and win a ring in the same season.— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) January 25, 2022
But pass efficiency > pass volume, and the leader in net yards per pass attempt is still alive in the postseason folks pic.twitter.com/Fzzda9UEQI
Brittany Matthews, Jackson Mahomes have turned the internet against the Chiefs https://t.co/FzhUT0cSd2 pic.twitter.com/PUfrAAJupA— New York Post (@nypost) January 24, 2022
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Football Team twitter feed:
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Loading comments...