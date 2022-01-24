All aTwitter: 24 January 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Football Team twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Jimmy Garoppolo is 33-14 and 4-1 in the playoffs. He'll be available this offseason and won't cost 3 first-round picks. He might not even cost one.



# — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) January 23, 2022

Jimmy G

- Arm

- Accuracy ✅

- Off-Platform Throws

- Size ✅

- Read a D

- Set protection based on D alignment ✅

- Audible at LOS ✅

- Change up the snap count ✅

- Beat a blitz

- Have deep-ball accuracy

- Leadership ✅

- Durability ➖ https://t.co/LqSL2dFIeh — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) January 23, 2022

Carr

- Arm ✅

- Accuracy ✅

- Off-Platform Throws ✅

- Size ✅

- Read a D ✅

- Set protection based on D alignment ✅

- Audible at LOS ✅

- Change up the snap count ✅

- Beat a blitz ✅

- Have deep-ball accuracy ✅

- Leadership ✅

- Durability https://t.co/LqSL2dFIeh — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) January 23, 2022

Russell Wilson

- Arm ✅

- Accuracy ✅

- Off-Platform Throws

- Size ➖

- Read a D ✅

- Set protection based on D alignment ✅

- Audible at LOS ✅

- Change up the snap count ✅

- Beat a blitz ✅

- Have deep-ball accuracy

- Leadership ✅

- Durability ✅ https://t.co/LqSL2dFIeh — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) January 23, 2022

Rodgers (no shot at)

- Arm

- Accuracy ✅

- Off-Platform Throws

- Size ✅

- Read a D

- Set protection based on D alignment ✅

- Audible at LOS

- Change up the snap count

- Beat a blitz

- Have deep-ball accuracy

- Leadership ✅

- Durability ✅ https://t.co/LqSL2dFIeh — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) January 23, 2022

2021 comparison.

Taylor Heinicke

3419 yards

20 TD’s

15 Int’s

Jimmy G

3810 yards

20 TD’s

12 Ints

The point is its a team game and having a good Fit at QB. I wouldn’t give up picks for Jimmy G. — Bobby Wiggins (@wiggygoskins) January 23, 2022

Saints head coach Sean Payton has not committed to returning to New Orleans for '22 NFL season, from @RapSheethttps://t.co/B1oXCdvtiU pic.twitter.com/Eh5X59Kupn — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 23, 2022

Tom Brady Non-Committal To Playing 2022 Season https://t.co/7qgNV6liSH pic.twitter.com/cbdelLuH7h — Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) January 23, 2022

He said many times in 2021 that he’s definitely playing through 2022. Something has changed. https://t.co/w5EWesIeA9 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 23, 2022

Could #Panthers HC Matt Rhule be interested in returning to the college ranks if the Michigan job becomes available? https://t.co/gcxWn5IHGx — Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) January 23, 2022

#Cardinals TE Zach Ertz, who is eligible for unrestricted free agency in March, would be happy to return to Arizona: https://t.co/jt7eTPHCdM — Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) January 23, 2022

Some thoughts on the future of Aaron Rodgers and the #Packers salary cap situation in 2022https://t.co/rRA39o0pVw — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) January 23, 2022

The Chiefs won this game pic.twitter.com/KemTKygoNs — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) January 24, 2022

Bills made a big mistake with a touchback instead of a squib kick that would take time off the clock. — Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) January 24, 2022

Bills passive D with :13 seconds left is what cost them. — Steve (@DC_STEVE) January 24, 2022

This is the first weekend in NFL playoff history where all 4 games were decided on the final play. — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) January 24, 2022

I haven't seen a game this crazy since earlier today. — Paul Conner (@P_ConnerJr) January 24, 2022

Josh Allen on not touching the ball in OT: "The rules are what they are, and I can't complain about that 'cause if it was the other way around, we'd be celebrating, too"https://t.co/F7LNxs8RaI pic.twitter.com/Do3C6OVRz4 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 24, 2022

Josh Allen pauses with emotion when describing postgame field scene, Patrick Mahomes running to find him.



"He throws the winning touchdown and comes right over to find me," Allen tells us. "To be in that situation and do that was pretty cool of him."pic.twitter.com/M1UmHkD3FK — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 24, 2022

Tonight's Bills-Chiefs contest was the first playoff game in NFL history with 3 go-ahead touchdowns scored in the final 2 minutes of regulation — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 24, 2022

“Why aren’t they running QB draws?” - Mike McCarthy — Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) January 24, 2022

As called on 49ers radio: pic.twitter.com/U96WIAHquj — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 23, 2022

Well, there's one fewer potential Jimmy G trade destination this morning. https://t.co/MYfBsYqRYC — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 23, 2022

Robbie Gould does not care about your player introductions pic.twitter.com/xL2wKFBACF — KNBR (@KNBR) January 23, 2022

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Football Team twitter feed:

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005