All aTwitter: 24 January 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Football Team twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Jimmy Garoppolo is 33-14 and 4-1 in the playoffs. He'll be available this offseason and won't cost 3 first-round picks. He might not even cost one.— Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) January 23, 2022
#
Jimmy G— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) January 23, 2022
- Arm
- Accuracy ✅
- Off-Platform Throws
- Size ✅
- Read a D
- Set protection based on D alignment ✅
- Audible at LOS ✅
- Change up the snap count ✅
- Beat a blitz
- Have deep-ball accuracy
- Leadership ✅
- Durability ➖ https://t.co/LqSL2dFIeh
Carr— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) January 23, 2022
- Arm ✅
- Accuracy ✅
- Off-Platform Throws ✅
- Size ✅
- Read a D ✅
- Set protection based on D alignment ✅
- Audible at LOS ✅
- Change up the snap count ✅
- Beat a blitz ✅
- Have deep-ball accuracy ✅
- Leadership ✅
- Durability https://t.co/LqSL2dFIeh
Russell Wilson— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) January 23, 2022
- Arm ✅
- Accuracy ✅
- Off-Platform Throws
- Size ➖
- Read a D ✅
- Set protection based on D alignment ✅
- Audible at LOS ✅
- Change up the snap count ✅
- Beat a blitz ✅
- Have deep-ball accuracy
- Leadership ✅
- Durability ✅ https://t.co/LqSL2dFIeh
Rodgers (no shot at)— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) January 23, 2022
- Arm
- Accuracy ✅
- Off-Platform Throws
- Size ✅
- Read a D
- Set protection based on D alignment ✅
- Audible at LOS
- Change up the snap count
- Beat a blitz
- Have deep-ball accuracy
- Leadership ✅
- Durability ✅ https://t.co/LqSL2dFIeh
2021 comparison.— Bobby Wiggins (@wiggygoskins) January 23, 2022
Taylor Heinicke
3419 yards
20 TD’s
15 Int’s
Jimmy G
3810 yards
20 TD’s
12 Ints
The point is its a team game and having a good Fit at QB. I wouldn’t give up picks for Jimmy G.
Saints head coach Sean Payton has not committed to returning to New Orleans for '22 NFL season, from @RapSheethttps://t.co/B1oXCdvtiU pic.twitter.com/Eh5X59Kupn— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 23, 2022
Tom Brady Non-Committal To Playing 2022 Season https://t.co/7qgNV6liSH pic.twitter.com/cbdelLuH7h— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) January 23, 2022
He said many times in 2021 that he’s definitely playing through 2022. Something has changed. https://t.co/w5EWesIeA9— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 23, 2022
Could #Panthers HC Matt Rhule be interested in returning to the college ranks if the Michigan job becomes available? https://t.co/gcxWn5IHGx— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) January 23, 2022
#Cardinals TE Zach Ertz, who is eligible for unrestricted free agency in March, would be happy to return to Arizona: https://t.co/jt7eTPHCdM— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) January 23, 2022
Some thoughts on the future of Aaron Rodgers and the #Packers salary cap situation in 2022https://t.co/rRA39o0pVw— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) January 23, 2022
The Chiefs won this game pic.twitter.com/KemTKygoNs— Reese Waters (@reesewaters) January 24, 2022
In review pic.twitter.com/UeTZ0pmOif— Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) January 24, 2022
Bills made a big mistake with a touchback instead of a squib kick that would take time off the clock.— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) January 24, 2022
Bills passive D with :13 seconds left is what cost them.— Steve (@DC_STEVE) January 24, 2022
This is the first weekend in NFL playoff history where all 4 games were decided on the final play.— Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) January 24, 2022
I haven't seen a game this crazy since earlier today.— Paul Conner (@P_ConnerJr) January 24, 2022
Josh Allen on not touching the ball in OT: "The rules are what they are, and I can't complain about that 'cause if it was the other way around, we'd be celebrating, too"https://t.co/F7LNxs8RaI pic.twitter.com/Do3C6OVRz4— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 24, 2022
Josh Allen pauses with emotion when describing postgame field scene, Patrick Mahomes running to find him.— Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 24, 2022
"He throws the winning touchdown and comes right over to find me," Allen tells us. "To be in that situation and do that was pretty cool of him."pic.twitter.com/M1UmHkD3FK
Tonight's Bills-Chiefs contest was the first playoff game in NFL history with 3 go-ahead touchdowns scored in the final 2 minutes of regulation— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 24, 2022
“Why aren’t they running QB draws?” - Mike McCarthy— Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) January 24, 2022
As called on 49ers radio: pic.twitter.com/U96WIAHquj— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 23, 2022
Well, there's one fewer potential Jimmy G trade destination this morning. https://t.co/MYfBsYqRYC— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 23, 2022
Robbie Gould does not care about your player introductions pic.twitter.com/xL2wKFBACF— KNBR (@KNBR) January 23, 2022
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Football Team twitter feed:
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Loading comments...