NFL Divisional Playoffs: Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs

The divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs continues into Sunday night with a huge matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs. This a rematch of last year's AFC Championship Game that the Chiefs won 38-24. The Chiefs went on to the Super Bowl where they were blown out by the Buccaneers. That was last year, and these teams are both looking to finish the job this time.
Who: Buffalo Bills (12-6) at Kansas City Chiefs (13-5)
Where: Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, MO
When: January 23, 2022, 6:30 p.m.
TV: CBS
Jim Nantz (play-by-play)
Tony Romo (analyst)
Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)
RADIO:
Sirius XM NFL
Home Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 227, Internet 815) Away Stream - (Sirius 82, XM/SXM 225, Internet 803) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)
Online Stream: Fubo.TV | Yahoo Sports app | Paramount+
Odds: Chiefs -1, 54 O/U
Prediction: Bills 31 - Chiefs 27
