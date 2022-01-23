NFL Divisional Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs goes into the second day with a game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Brady goes for one more ring as retirement rumors are starting to swirl. The Rams went all in again this year. Will it be enough this time?

Who: Los Angeles Rams (13-5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (14-4)

Where: Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, FL

When: January 23, 2022, 3:00 p.m.

TV: NBC

Al Michaels (play-by-play)

Cris Collinsworth (analyst)

Michele Tafoya, Kathryn Tappen (sideline reporters).

RADIO:

Sirius XM NFL

Home Stream - (Sirius 85, XM/SXM 226, Internet 829) Away Stream - (Sirius 82, XM/SXM 225, Internet 818) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)

Online Stream: Fubo.TV | Yahoo Sports app | Peqcock

Odds: Buccaneers -2 1/2, 48 O/U

Prediction: Rams 24 -Buccaneers 17

SB Nation: Turf Show Times | Bucs Nation

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Football Team twitter feed: