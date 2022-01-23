NFL Divisional Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs goes into the second day with a game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Brady goes for one more ring as retirement rumors are starting to swirl. The Rams went all in again this year. Will it be enough this time?
Who: Los Angeles Rams (13-5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (14-4)
Where: Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, FL
When: January 23, 2022, 3:00 p.m.
TV: NBC
Al Michaels (play-by-play)
Cris Collinsworth (analyst)
Michele Tafoya, Kathryn Tappen (sideline reporters).
RADIO:
Sirius XM NFL
Home Stream - (Sirius 85, XM/SXM 226, Internet 829) Away Stream - (Sirius 82, XM/SXM 225, Internet 818) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)
Online Stream: Fubo.TV | Yahoo Sports app | Peqcock
Odds: Buccaneers -2 1/2, 48 O/U
Prediction: Rams 24 -Buccaneers 17
SB Nation: Turf Show Times | Bucs Nation
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Football Team twitter feed:
Loading comments...