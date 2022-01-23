All aTwitter: 23 January 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Football Team twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
JP likes the idea of trading a 2nd AND a 3rd for Jimmy G, who you’d then have to extend at a pretty expensive rate. If we do that, we’ll have been robbed. https://t.co/CnxdFcJzh1— Strick 9 (@SpiderStrick) January 21, 2022
Keim said that he thinks they will make a run at any of the big name qbs that become available: DeShaun Watson, Derek Carr, Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers. We all knew this but good to keep hearing it. #WashingtonFootball— PedroSchmith (@PedroSchmithYT) January 21, 2022
Here's why I would be okay with Trubisky if we don't land any one of the big 3. You wouldn't have to trade picks for him and he gives you better (not great) QB play. You maintain draft flexiblity by going QB or BPA at 11th or in the 2nd rd.— Disco (@discoque5) January 22, 2022
Very rarely is there a sure thing at QB in the draft. It’s the hardest position to scout. But that goes both ways. Rarely can a person know for sure a guy will not have success. There’s just so much that goes into it.— manny benton (@manny_benton) January 22, 2022
Be careful trashing this QB class. There’s potential in it.
Trapasso is basically calling Ridder a hyper-athletic Derek Carr. Where do I sign?— Marshall (@MWharam7) January 22, 2022
I think I do too because you can’t remove athletic profile from the equation. Guess he means throwing motion and passing metrics.— Marshall (@MWharam7) January 22, 2022
I hate how much I think about this. Team has me by the balls.
Facts bro. This notion u need to draft qb and give him 5 years and if dont work sets u back 7 is some 1995 talk. Keep taking qbs till u get it right lol. I got no problem pivoting after 2 years if they ass.— jhizz (@JHOLMES44) January 22, 2022
“Scouts that have evaluated his personality, his character, and his intelligence - they rave about his intangibles.. Malik Willis is a pro’s pro already, he’s gonna come in, he’s gonna work hard, he’s got great football and personal character..” - @McShay13 pic.twitter.com/davNxNYbtP— Sean McEvoy (@QBCoachMcEvoy) January 21, 2022
Shhhh the playoffs are on. https://t.co/BzD91gCXh4— Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) January 23, 2022
Last time to play in a conference championship game:— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 23, 2022
Cowboys: 1995
Dolphins: 1992
Washington: 1991
Lions: 1991
Browns: 1989
Texans: No appearances
Every other team has made at least one appearance since 2002.
The notion that it takes 5 years to build a program is wrong. The Bengal were 2-14 two years ago and they are headed to the title game (WSH hasn't been in 30 yrs).— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 23, 2022
1) Get a QB. Stop kicking can down the road.
2) Bengals had an amazing free agency period adding defensive help.
The power of the NFL is the AFC title game will feature a team from either the country's 33rd (KC) or 53rd (Buffalo) biggest market hosting a team from the 36th biggest market (Cincinnati) ...— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 23, 2022
... And that game will easily out-rate every other non-NFL sporting event in America.
Reminder: If the Dolphins didn't call this awful play on a two-point conversion attempt against @WashingtonNFL in 2019, Joe Burrow is the QB1 in DC right now. https://t.co/yEUavoj0cA— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 23, 2022
After a timeout.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 23, 2022
That’s a negative https://t.co/yefBmuUsDU— Ryan B (@ryanottob) January 23, 2022
Sure, the Green Bay special teams were awful, but an offense with Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, and Aaron Jones only managed 10 points. Seems like the bigger story to me.— Paul Charchian (@PaulCharchian) January 23, 2022
Packers now head into the off-season projected to be $44.8 million over the salary cap, the NFL’s second most challenging off-season position behind only the New Orleans Saints.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 23, 2022
This is before the team attempts to re-sign or tag Pro Bowl WR Davante Adams. Major decisions loom.
Aaron Rodgers just sounded like a guy planning on leaving to me. I think that would be a huge mistake. Grass isn't always greener.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 23, 2022
If you're a #Packers fan, you just have to hope for a quick resolution above all else. Rodgers holding GB hostage will only compound their issues.
Aaron Rodgers says in in postgame presser he remains super competitive and knows he still can play at a high level: "It's going to be a tough decision. Lots of things to weigh in the coming weeks."— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) January 23, 2022
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: "I don't want to be part of a rebuild if I'm going to keep playing." Green Bay has significant cap questions coming out of this year.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 23, 2022
Aaron Rodgers also spoke during his postgame presser of an improved relationship with Packers GM Brian Gutekunst and the the team's front office.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) January 23, 2022
"Did the Packers win?"— Joey Gulino (@JGulinoYahoo) January 23, 2022
"Yeah we never trailed in regulation" pic.twitter.com/Y2ez6vYgQA
"Screw it, I'm going to Washington"#WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/5EeJFjC0MQ— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) January 23, 2022
Aaron Rodgers to reporters on his future: "I don't think it's fair to anybody or myself to, to really go down those paths at this point. It's disappointing, sad, and fresh. I'll have conversations in the next week or so and start to contemplate after that."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 23, 2022
January 23, 2022
It’s time. pic.twitter.com/RcZ4QWDDoT— Damien (@DABartonek) January 23, 2022
It’s entirely possible the Coach of the Year and NFL MVP both got one-and-doned today.— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 23, 2022
I'm not one to second guess a successful coach, but when you have a first round QB sitting on the bench and the offense keeps doing nothing but 3 and outs, the QB keeps taking sacks, and the team has zero life, have to wonder when they decide to put in Love.— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) January 23, 2022
We all know the importance of QB. Have to find that guy. Period. But man if this game doesn’t remind you that it takes much more… SF D and special teams….— John Keim (@john_keim) January 23, 2022
How did that happen? Jimmy G nearly threw 9 pick-6s?— Kevin Sheehan (@kevinsheehanDC) January 23, 2022
All the shit talking about Garappolo on the #WashingtonFootball timeline tonight and he’s off to the NFC championship game. pic.twitter.com/Qhc0gJqsYy— ᖇIGGO 70 ᑕᕼIᑭ ™ (@karl_diesel) January 23, 2022
When you just woke up 20 minutes ago, forgot you even had a group project, stumbled into class off Steel Reserve & banana kush and still get the A pic.twitter.com/9NDTMfgRyh— Reese Waters (@reesewaters) January 23, 2022
I can't believe I'm having to do this but it appears nobody got the bit.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 23, 2022
I'm kidding. He was terrible. I'm making fun of QB wins people. It was a joke.
If the 49ers win the Super Bowl, does Joey Slye get a ring?— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 23, 2022
they need to sign them before their next possession.— Judy Battista (@judybattista) January 23, 2022
The Bengals on every single third down. pic.twitter.com/IBzISVtxA3— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 23, 2022
When Ryan Tannehill happens pic.twitter.com/pM8LMwcHD0— Reese Waters (@reesewaters) January 23, 2022
Titans get 9 sacks and lose. That's a disaster.— Judy Battista (@judybattista) January 23, 2022
#1 seed…at home...sacks the opposing QB 9 times…rushes for 140 yards…lost.— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 23, 2022
"Kickers are X-Factors too!"@richeisen wants the people to know that Evan McPherson is going to make a difference today @Bengals pic.twitter.com/VYixgGrRkt— NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) January 22, 2022
Joe Burrow says Evan McPherson came up and said "looks like we're going to the AFC Championship Game" right before he went out to kick the 52-yard game-winner.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 23, 2022
Talk about having confidence.
FINAL - Bengals 19, Titans 16— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 23, 2022
The NGS win probability estimate crossed the 50-50 mark 8 times in the final 16 minutes of play.#CINvsTEN | #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/sKNuheBcZY
Why Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins' Wife Kalabrya Gondrezick Had Her Charges Dropped For Knocking Out His Tooth in Vegas (Vids-Pics-IG) https://t.co/K3ttAxk21Z pic.twitter.com/wbtl96SlhX— Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) January 21, 2022
"I'm being silenced," says QB Aaron Rodgers in a 28 minute phone call to ESPN.— David M. Perry (@Lollardfish) January 21, 2022
Bonaly finished 5th in the 1992 Olympics and 4th in 1994. She was dropped from 6th to 10th after the routine. "I just wanted to show the judges, who don't appreciate what I do, just what I can do," she said. "I just wanted to do something the crowd would like." #BlackHistoryMonth— Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) February 20, 2018
James Bond is trending so here's ROGER MOORE in the greatest celebrity story ever. #JamesBond pic.twitter.com/snXnREN37m— All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) January 17, 2022
It's such sad news to hear that Meatloaf has passed away. He was always larger than life and always good fun, he was a showman through and through. Godspeed Meatloaf, I'm sure you hit heaven like a bat out of hell.#Meatloaf #RIPMeatloaf pic.twitter.com/LN3U6KhOi5— The Sting (@TSting18) January 21, 2022
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Football Team twitter feed:
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Loading comments...