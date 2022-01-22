NFL Divisional Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers

The divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs continues with a game between the #1 seed in the NFC and the team that eliminated the Dallas Cowboys last week. The San Francisco 49ers will visit the Green Bay Packers and try to knock Aaron Rodgers out of the playoffs, their defense and run game got the job done last week. Can they continue their unlikely run for another week?

Who: San Francisco 49ers (11-7) at Green Bay Packers (13-4)

Where: Lambeau Field | Green Bay, WI

When: January 22, 2022, 8:15 p.m.

TV: FOX

Joe Buck (play-by-play)

Troy Aikman (analyst)

Erin Andrews/Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporters)

RADIO:

Sirius XM NFL

Home Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 811) Away Stream - (Sirius 82, XM/SXM 225, Internet 827) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)

Online Stream: Fubo.TV | Yahoo Sports app

Odds: Packers -5 1/2, 47 O/U

Prediction: Packers 31 - 49ers 28

SB Nation: Niners Nation | Acme Packing Company

