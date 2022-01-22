NFL Divisional Playoffs: Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans

The divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs kicks off with a game between the #1 seed in the AFC and the AFC North Champions. The Bengals beat the Raiders last week, and now visit the Titans. Derrick Henry is returning from injured reserve and will be looking to make a big impact in the playoffs. Joe Burrow and the Bengals high-powered offense will need to have a great game to move on to the next round.
Who: Cincinnati Bengals (11-7) at Tennessee Titans (12-5)
Where: Nissan Stadium | Nashville, TN
When: January 22, 2022, 4:30 p.m.
TV: CBS
Ian Eagle (play-by-play)
Trent Green (analyst)
Evan Washburn (sideline reporter).
RADIO:
Sirius XM NFL
Home Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 830) Away Stream - (Sirius 82, XM/SXM 225, Internet 806) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)
Online Stream: Fubo.TV | Yahoo Sports app | Paramount+
Odds: Titans -3 1/2, 47 1/2 O/U
Prediction: Titans 27 - Bengals 23
SB Nation: Cincy Jungle | Music City Miracles
