All aTwitter: 22 January 2022

Keim def believes they’re going after a vet QB, but it certainly sounds like he thinks Garoppolo and an extension, is most realistic outcome. That is a nightmare scenario to me. That puts us back to just a step behind the Kirk days.— Strick 9 (@SpiderStrick) January 21, 2022
IMO, Deshaun Watson isn't even an option for #WashingtonFootball .— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) January 21, 2022
John Keim had shared that Watson has said "No" to waiving his trade clause to come to DC.
Today, Keim doubled down on that and said it would be a "hard sell" for DW.
Can't see it happening. pic.twitter.com/u6pnML6Oef
Here's the question. We'll have "a" QB before the draft, but will that be "the" QB?????— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) January 21, 2022
My guess is no...
The Texans are working hard to get media to normalize the idea of hiring a head coach who has no college or pro coaching experience, in any capacity. I really like and respect Josh McCown, but the idea of making him a head coach is offensive to anyone who has paid their dues.— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 21, 2022
From NFL Now: The #Texans interviewed former QB Josh McCown for their head coaching job -- again. What to make of it? pic.twitter.com/FqZdjnJunk— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2022
After the #Giants finalize the hire of Joe Schoen, they will go about the process of hiring a coach. Expect #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn and former #Dolphins coach Brian Flores to be on the list.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2022
Jay Gruden was in the mix with Carolina, but the Panthers chose a different former NFC East head coach for their OC job. https://t.co/528uTO4Ddc— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 21, 2022
Ravens part ways with defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. https://t.co/tsMA8iLOvh— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 21, 2022
More on Baltimore firing DC Wink Martindale:https://t.co/Hg7OAvajL9— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2022
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones certainly did not give a ringing endorsement of Mike McCarthy and his coaching staff during his @1053thefan appearance this morning pic.twitter.com/lE1ZYYyOG4— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 21, 2022
Jerry Jones is frustrated with Amari Cooper's contract and relative production.— Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) January 21, 2022
Troy Aikman didn’t hold back his thoughts on the Cowboys season pic.twitter.com/xT3dsRJu1A— PFF (@PFF) January 21, 2022
From @NFLTotalAccess: The King is back; Who is in and who is out for the weekend? And the #Giants have a new GM. pic.twitter.com/p1Ih95o7iw— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2022
The NFL and NFLPA eliminate daily coronavirus testing of unvaccinated players.... https://t.co/D0qDSw3Zup— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) January 22, 2022
The NFL's decision to stop testing unvaccinated players on a daily basis affects roughly 12 players for now. It also guarantees Aaron Rodgers won't suddenly be unavailable for the Super Bowl -- unless he develops symptoms and admits to them. https://t.co/H2scWKFb4a— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 22, 2022
But I am happy the work is completed and that I can share it with you all.— Dan Hatman (@Dan_Hatman) January 20, 2022
I hope it helps you learn something about the process and about some special candidates who were voted upon by those in the scouting community.https://t.co/AIxAaySck5
6/6
The Griffin Family TikTok account is the best kept secret. #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/DgJ0y6nLEM— Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) January 21, 2022
Never has a meme hit so close it hurts. #WashingtonFootball #NFL @nflcommish pic.twitter.com/9azmucdDre— SkinsDraft (@SkinsDraft) January 22, 2022
Louie Anderson passed away today at the age of 68.— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) January 21, 2022
Here’s Louie’s first television appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson’ in 1984…pic.twitter.com/VzD4Jg5bcq
RIP Louie Anderson the McDowell’s employee GOAT. Louie was legit an awkward comedy legend with work spanning decades. pic.twitter.com/ld80Nl0fXh— Troy Haliburton (@TroyHalibur) January 21, 2022
A larger than life personality, influenced by the game of football.— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) January 21, 2022
Rest in peace to music legend Meat Loaf. pic.twitter.com/zCeOqkgkqq
R.I.P. Michael Lee Aday— OLD TIME ROCKER ☠ (@oldtrocker) January 21, 2022
Paradaise By The Dashboard Light ~ Meat Loaf pic.twitter.com/ndHV3HLkDS
