All aTwitter: 22 January 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Football Team twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Keim def believes they’re going after a vet QB, but it certainly sounds like he thinks Garoppolo and an extension, is most realistic outcome. That is a nightmare scenario to me. That puts us back to just a step behind the Kirk days. — Strick 9 (@SpiderStrick) January 21, 2022

IMO, Deshaun Watson isn't even an option for #WashingtonFootball .



John Keim had shared that Watson has said "No" to waiving his trade clause to come to DC.



Today, Keim doubled down on that and said it would be a "hard sell" for DW.



Can't see it happening. pic.twitter.com/u6pnML6Oef — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) January 21, 2022

Here's the question. We'll have "a" QB before the draft, but will that be "the" QB?????



My guess is no... — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) January 21, 2022

The Texans are working hard to get media to normalize the idea of hiring a head coach who has no college or pro coaching experience, in any capacity. I really like and respect Josh McCown, but the idea of making him a head coach is offensive to anyone who has paid their dues. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 21, 2022

From NFL Now: The #Texans interviewed former QB Josh McCown for their head coaching job -- again. What to make of it? pic.twitter.com/FqZdjnJunk — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2022

After the #Giants finalize the hire of Joe Schoen, they will go about the process of hiring a coach. Expect #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn and former #Dolphins coach Brian Flores to be on the list. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2022

Jay Gruden was in the mix with Carolina, but the Panthers chose a different former NFC East head coach for their OC job. https://t.co/528uTO4Ddc — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 21, 2022

Ravens part ways with defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. https://t.co/tsMA8iLOvh — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 21, 2022

More on Baltimore firing DC Wink Martindale:https://t.co/Hg7OAvajL9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2022

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones certainly did not give a ringing endorsement of Mike McCarthy and his coaching staff during his @1053thefan appearance this morning pic.twitter.com/lE1ZYYyOG4 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 21, 2022

Jerry Jones is frustrated with Amari Cooper's contract and relative production. — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) January 21, 2022

Troy Aikman didn’t hold back his thoughts on the Cowboys season pic.twitter.com/xT3dsRJu1A — PFF (@PFF) January 21, 2022

From @NFLTotalAccess: The King is back; Who is in and who is out for the weekend? And the #Giants have a new GM. pic.twitter.com/p1Ih95o7iw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2022

The NFL and NFLPA eliminate daily coronavirus testing of unvaccinated players.... https://t.co/D0qDSw3Zup — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) January 22, 2022

The NFL's decision to stop testing unvaccinated players on a daily basis affects roughly 12 players for now. It also guarantees Aaron Rodgers won't suddenly be unavailable for the Super Bowl -- unless he develops symptoms and admits to them. https://t.co/H2scWKFb4a — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 22, 2022

But I am happy the work is completed and that I can share it with you all.



I hope it helps you learn something about the process and about some special candidates who were voted upon by those in the scouting community.https://t.co/AIxAaySck5



6/6 — Dan Hatman (@Dan_Hatman) January 20, 2022

The Griffin Family TikTok account is the best kept secret. #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/DgJ0y6nLEM — Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) January 21, 2022

Louie Anderson passed away today at the age of 68.



Here’s Louie’s first television appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson’ in 1984…pic.twitter.com/VzD4Jg5bcq — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) January 21, 2022

RIP Louie Anderson the McDowell’s employee GOAT. Louie was legit an awkward comedy legend with work spanning decades. pic.twitter.com/ld80Nl0fXh — Troy Haliburton (@TroyHalibur) January 21, 2022

A larger than life personality, influenced by the game of football.



Rest in peace to music legend Meat Loaf. pic.twitter.com/zCeOqkgkqq — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) January 21, 2022

R.I.P. Michael Lee Aday

Paradaise By The Dashboard Light ~ Meat Loaf pic.twitter.com/ndHV3HLkDS — OLD TIME ROCKER ☠ (@oldtrocker) January 21, 2022

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Football Team twitter feed:

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005