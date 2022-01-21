All aTwitter: 21 January 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Football Team twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
A ️remier talent— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 20, 2022
Every sack from @jonallen93_'s Pro Bowl season ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/J1TemCZpcu
Mike Silver says that Washington’s plans at QB will send a message to everyone that “status quo is unacceptable.”— manny benton (@manny_benton) January 20, 2022
They are making their intentions super clear.
He shared that the team “was interested” in several QBs last year. The team didn’t take any.— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) January 21, 2022
If Keim is right and WSH does love that second-round range for one of these QBs, I’d be all over drafting Chris Olave at 11. Smooth as poetry. 35TD catches in 4yrs. Devastating footwork and a very smart player.— Marshall (@MWharam7) January 21, 2022
This article is something. Rivera seems to trust Silver above all and this piece indicates Washington is about to make the offer of offers for a QB. https://t.co/7mTBhAJ0Qt— manny benton (@manny_benton) January 20, 2022
ESPN predicts Washington to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason https://t.co/g8lEW2YtH3 via @washington_wire @DeclassifiedWft hmmm think I said this a little bit myself...— Kevin Johnson (@KCFAN96) January 20, 2022
Chris Cooley making the legitimate case that Rivera is on the hot seat coming into next year.— Tyler (@WFTeamer) January 20, 2022
Can’t have a 3rd losing season next year unless you’ve made a move for a rookie QB. And sold the fans on him.
Cooley thinks they’ll swing hard at Deshaun Watson.
Both Watson and Washington are desperate to distance themselves from accusations of sexual misconduct.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) January 20, 2022
Joining together is not in the best interests of either party. It'll just shed new light where neither side wants it. https://t.co/qewxoHGpc3
Last year it was Matt Ioannidis, this year it’s DaRon Payne. Twitter can’t wait to trade away one of our Defensive Tackles.— Washington Realm (@WashingtonRealm) January 20, 2022
Daron Payne's name is often mentioned in trade rumors, but he has far more value to WFT on the field than on the trade market. In 2021 Payne led all interior DLs in defensive stops while finishing in the top 12 in total pressures & PFF pass rush grade. #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/F8AwBYpwQu— Nathan Coleman (@JHawkChalk_) January 20, 2022
|— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 20, 2022
Logan Thomas joins the show to talk about his NFL journey, being a dad and much more!
Waste of time. pic.twitter.com/hGIjPxoF4W— Win Hogs Jersey 2.2.22 (@HTTRedHogs) January 20, 2022
2️⃣ WEEKS AWAY pic.twitter.com/r1HAjFdm3m— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 19, 2022
Ron Rivera does know the team name and gives some context as to why he will not be present at the team’s announcement on Feb. 2. https://t.co/MHu560dSz1— Washington Wire (@Washington_Wire) January 20, 2022
SHOCKED that Ron isn't going to Mobile, given every top QB will be there except for Matt Corral (he's ineligible; it's not injury-related).— WASHINGTON FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) January 21, 2022
I'd think if you're in the QB market, you want every ounce of information available -- and there is so much you can only get in person https://t.co/vXm8AcrQOs
If you were around in 2000, this team had TWO first round picks. They had the #1 and #2 picks in the NFL draft (Arrington, Samuels). I can't even imagine Twitter if that happened today.— Disco (@discoque5) January 20, 2022
That's a very nuanced discussion. He was good but not great by any means, was probably misused, suffered from too many injuries, etc. One of the biggest "what ifs" in Washington history.— Russell (@TheRealDoom_Guy) January 20, 2022
The #Panthers are interviewing former Washington HC Jay Gruden for their vacant OC job today, sources say. This is in-person, his second time interviewing with coach Matt Rhule. Gruden has been OC with the #Bengals and most recently with the #Jaguars.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 20, 2022
Folks say Sean McVay is from the Mike Shanahan coaching tree. Sure, but the Gruden's hired McVay first. I asked Jay today on the podcast what he thinks of the constant Shanahan tree mentions (and having his former assistant achieve coaching "genius" status). https://t.co/la0CrFMJnO pic.twitter.com/Hrgz9GdjuB— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 18, 2022
Jesus Christ, this narrative has become stupid. https://t.co/gwo91bE6F6— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) January 20, 2022
Dak Prescott has been fined $25,000 for his postgame comments related to the game officials, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 20, 2022
Welp….. pic.twitter.com/wEcb2JLjGs— Joe Castro (@PhillyPhillyTP) January 21, 2022
Just announced: @WashingtonNFL’s Assistant RB coach @JenniferKing5 named RB coach for the @ShrineBowl.— Sam Rapoport (@samrap10) January 20, 2022
Coach King is the first woman to lead a position room in the history of the game. #forwardprogress pic.twitter.com/zkfPRQyOrR
Could Sam Howell be the first QB selected in April? pic.twitter.com/3YN29MMVSf— PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) January 20, 2022
Fun Fact: Desmond Ridder’s high school coach was teammates on the Buffalo Bills tor one season with current #WashingtonFootball GM Martin Mayhew— T M (@reshmanuel) January 21, 2022
The Super Bowl Halftime Show is going to be ELECTRIC ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/jSk8O9Q0l6— PFF (@PFF) January 21, 2022
OH MY GOD TOM WILSON pic.twitter.com/6s6Mx9TCDp— Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 21, 2022
Spectacular. Every note. https://t.co/P4VCfzFBgN— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 21, 2022
In honor of George Burns 126th birthday today, here is one of the greatest examples of his comedic timing.— Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) January 21, 2022
Johnny: doesn’t your doctor say you shouldn’t smok…
George:
pic.twitter.com/CpdrFRDIzo
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Football Team twitter feed:
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Loading comments...