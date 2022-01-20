Daily Slop: J.D. McKissic waited years for his chance, then ran with it; Washington’s faith in its roster could lead to aggressive pursuit of QBs

Washington's faith in its roster could lead to aggressive pursuit of QBs - Washington Blog- ESPN

With more confidence in its depth and supporting cast, the team is in better position to make a move for a QB than it was last offseason.

Washington 2022 position breakdown: reflecting on the running backs

Antonio Gibson cracked 1,000 yards for the first time in his career, while J.D. McKissic and Jaret Patterson both filled dynamic roles.

The biggest lesson Jaret Patterson learned during his rookie season

The NFL is full of lessons for rookies, but for Patterson, always staying ready for every opportunity proved to be the most valuable.

What we know about the Washington Football Team's new name options | RSN

The Washington Football Team will announce its new name Feb. 2. Here’s what we know about the potential options.

After another 1,000-yard season, McLaurin wants to be more 'dynamic' after the catch

McLaurin is always looking to improve as a No. 1 receiver, and after becoming the league's best at grabbing contested catches, he now has his sights set on making plays after the catch.

WFT offseason guide: Roster needs, free agents, QB search and more - The Washington Post

The franchise’s third offseason with Coach Ron Rivera is expected to be all about the quarterback position.

WFT’s J.D. McKissic waited years for his chance, then ran with it - The Washington Post

J.D. McKissic has found his place in the NFL, becoming a core playmaker and leader in his two seasons with the Washington Football Team.

Here are the statistical leaders of the Washington Football Team era | RSN

Here is a list of the players who'll go down as the leaders in various stats during the Washington Football Team era.

One thing I learned in 2021 about each Washington defensive position group | RSN

Pete Hailey picks out one piece of info he learned this past season about every defensive position group on Washington's roster.

2022 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Who is Washington taking at pick No. 11? | RSN

The Washington Football Team can go in a variety of directions with the No. 11 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

DC Sports Huddle: Washington’s blueprint lies in the NFL playoffs | WTOP News

What can the Washington Football Team take from the NFL playoffs and apply to their own postseason run in 2022? The WTOP Sports team explores.

Top defensive highlights from Washington's 2021 season

The 2021 season is over for the Washington Football Team, and while things didn’t go as planned, there were a few noteworthy moments that came from Ron Rivera’s second season. Here’s a look at some of the top defensive highlights from the season.