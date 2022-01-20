All aTwitter: 20 January 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington’s notable 2022 free agents. Players highlighted in gold are players that I view as higher priorities. Who would you guys bring back/let leave?#WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/AbFitkCO9j— Jordan Asri (@wfteamjordan) January 19, 2022
January 20, 2022
Once upon a time the Washington Football Team were called the “Redskins” and had these three guys on their coaching staff. pic.twitter.com/zujazivBXc— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 20, 2022
Yeah just kill me now pic.twitter.com/lxfB8bncSl— Jordan Asri (@wfteamjordan) January 19, 2022
The great Mike Jones (@ByMikeJones) joined 49ers OC Mike McDaniel’s press conference today to ask a question.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 19, 2022
McDaniel’s response: “Who!? Mike Jones!” pic.twitter.com/0QcPSjWPrx
Mike McCarthy disagrees with those who say Dak Prescott should have handed the ball to the official on the final play Sunday. McCarthy says the center can spot the ball, the official just has to touch it, and then the ball can be snapped. He said they work on it that way— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 19, 2022
Mike McCarthy described his #Cowboys as being nervous entering their playoff game, saying he sensed it during the pregame prayer and felt it inhibited them early in the loss to #Niners. pic.twitter.com/mGNPFe8FWt— Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 19, 2022
Cowboys should really put that above the locker room. Team motto is "we're going to be better next season"— MadMan74 (@VehryHardIndeed) January 19, 2022
Dwayne Haskins on chance to be Steelers' QB1: "I definitely feel like I could be a starter in this league. I got drafted for that reason." https://t.co/HQTrbiYU5l pic.twitter.com/3492jIfeNq— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 20, 2022
"In sum, to the extent that Jon Gruden suffered any damage, he has no one to blame but himself."https://t.co/k6BH1e4dgc— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 20, 2022
