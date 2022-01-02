Ron Rivera Presser: Washington loses to Philadelphia 20-16; eliminated from the playoffs

LIVE: Coach Rivera speaks to the media after the game https://t.co/QWDiQiSiub— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 2, 2022
Gave themselves a chance:
Ron Rivera said he felt the game was a microcosm of Washignton's season as a whole. "The biggest thing is they fought, they played hard, they gave themselves a chance at the end. That's all you can ask for."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 2, 2022
Ron Rivera said he was proud of the effort from Washington. He got the response he was looking for, even though the team didn't win.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 2, 2022
Ricky Seals-Jones:
Ron Rivera said Ricky Seals-Jones (neck) is doing fine. Was walking around.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 2, 2022
Overwhelming:
Ron Rivera says “overwhelming is a good word” for what his team has had to deal with the last few weeks from injuries to COVID issues to a couple of off-field tragedies involving Deshazor and Montez pic.twitter.com/5HQoWeJYfp— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 2, 2022
Interception:
On the game-clinching interception, Ron Rivera said he thought John Bates was tripped; "wanted the flag, obviously."— John Keim (@john_keim) January 2, 2022
Linebackers:
Rivera said they used David Mayo a lot today as the MIKE LB to free up Cole Holcomb. Get used to this: Holcomb's future here likely outside, along with Jamin Davis. Will be a big search this offseason to get a MIKE. Would make a big help.— John Keim (@john_keim) January 2, 2022
Taylor Heinicke
3rd Quarter:
Washington went from leading 16-7 at halftime with scores on four of its first-half drives to losing 20-16. Taylor Heinicke: "We just didn’t get things rolling in the third quarter."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 2, 2022
Interception:
Taylor Heinicke on what happened on his interception to seal the game: pic.twitter.com/Gkr5ysMH6g— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 2, 2022
Taylor Heinicke on his last throw that was intercepted: "If he doesn't trip, I think he catches that thing for a touchdown."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 2, 2022
Heinicke thought the pass to Bates was "one of the best crossing 9's" he's ever thrown. Thinks it's a TD if Bates doesn't trip. Instead, interception.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 2, 2022
4 game losing streak:
Taylor: “It’s been a rough stretch. Guys battle but we come up short each time.”— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) January 2, 2022
Taylor Heinicke on how Washington fares against the NFC East teams (1-4 entering Week 18): "Obviously we got spanked by Dallas a couple of times." Believes no separation with the other teams.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 2, 2022
4th and 4:
Taylor Heinicke said on the 4th and 4 play they usually threw to the motion side on that particular call. Switched it up and threw away from the motion. Said Eagles just defended it well.— John Keim (@john_keim) January 2, 2022
Terry McLaurin
Goal every year is the playoffs and the Super Bowl:
Terry: “The goal every year you put the pads on is to make the playoffs and win the Super Bowl. It’s disappointing we won’t be able to do that.” pic.twitter.com/iEVzjaTxuz— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) January 2, 2022
Opportunities in different spots:
Terry McLaurin has seven catches on eight targets after only eight receptions over the previous four games. Heinicke felt the coaches did a good job of moving McLaurin around into different spots to help create room and opportunities.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 2, 2022
Adversity:
Terry McLaurin: "We have gone through adversity & COVID & personal tragedies... I don't think anybody will say that's the reason we didn't get it done. Every team is dealing with something. By no stretch of the imagination do I want it out there that's why we didn't get it done."— John Keim (@john_keim) January 2, 2022
Cole Holcomb
Off-field issues:
Cole Holcomb on dealing with all the chaos in these parts over the last few weeks: "Coming to work tomorrow. That's about it."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 2, 2022
Jonathan Allen
No moral victories:
Allen: “We don’t believe in moral Victories here. We’re here to win football games and that’s what we’re paid to do,”— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) January 2, 2022
Loading comments...