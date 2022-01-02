NFL Week 17: Sunday Night Football Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers

Sunday football ends with an NFC North matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers. Vikings QB Kirk Cousins is unvaccinated and tested positive for COVID-19 this week so he will miss tonight’s huge game. Minnesota is fighting for one of the last playoff spots, but now enter an already difficult matchup against the 12-3 Packers as 12 point underdogs. This one could get ugly with Sean Mannion starting tonight.

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings (7-8) @ Green Bay Packers (12-3)

Date: Sunday, January 2nd, 2021, 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Lambeau Field | Green Bay, WI

TV: NBC

Al Michaels (play-by-play)

Cris Collinsworth (analyst)

Michele Tafoya (sideline reporter)

SiriusXM Radio:

Home Stream - (Sirius 85, XM/SXM 225, Internet 811) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 820) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)

Live streaming: FuboTV, Peacock, NBC Sports

DraftKings odds: Packers -12, O/U 42

Prediction: Packers 31 - Vikings 17

