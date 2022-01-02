NFL 2021 Week 17: Washington Football Team vs Philadelphia Eagles 2nd Quarter

Washington enters Week 17 with a 6-9 record after losing to the Dallas Cowboys last week. They are on a 3-game losing streak after a 4-game winning streak put them back into the playoff picture. Washington still has a chance to make the playoffs but they would have to win today against the Eagles, beat the Giants next week, and get some help from other teams.
Today’s games against the Philadelphia Eagles will once again test the teams depth. There are a lot of starters who will miss today’s game due to injury, COVID-19, and deaths in the family(Montez Sweat). If Ron Rivera can get this team to victory, it would be a major notch in his coaching belt. This has been a long month, even by Washington standards.
Washington Football Team players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list
Offense (6)
QB: Kyle Shurmur(PS)
RB: Antonio Gibson
G: Ereck Flowers, Beau Benzschawel (PS)
OT:, Sam Cosmi, David Steinmetz (PS)
Defense (1)
CB: Darryl Roberts (2nd time)
Special teams (1)
P: Tress Way
Washington Football Team players activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list (26)
CB Darryl Roberts
C Keith Ismael
DT Jonathan Allen
DE Montez Sweat
DE James Smith-Williams
DE Casey Toohill
LB Khaleke Hudson (IR)
DE Daniel Wise
WR Cam Sims
DT Matt Ioannidis
DT Tim Settle
TE Sammis Reyes
CB Troy Apke
OT Cornelius Lucas
DE William Bradley-King (PS)
QB Taylor Heinicke
TE Temarrick Hemingway (PS)
LB David Mayo
S: Darrick Forrest
QB Kyle Allen
CB Kendall Fuller
S Kam Curl
LB Milo Eifler
RB Wendell Smallwood (PS)
C Tyler Larsen
G Brandon Scherff
LB Cole Holcomb
DE Nate Orchard
C/G Zack Bailey (PS)
Washington Football Team coaches on COVID-19 protocols (3)
Assistant DB coach Brent Vieselmeyer
Senior Offensive Assistant Jim Hostler
OL Coach John Matsko
Washington Football Team coaches cleared from
COVID-19 protocols (6)
WR Coach Drew Terrell
RB Coach Randy Jordan
DL Coach Sam Mills
Defensive Coaching Intern Christian Garcia
DB Coach Chris Harris
Defensive Quality Control Coach Vincent Rivera
Injury Report:
Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles (6-9) at Washington Football Team (8-7)
Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD
Date/Time: January 2nd, 2022, 1:00 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Adam Amin (play-by-play)
Mark Schlereth (analyst)
Shannon Spake (sideline)
(via 506sports)
RADIO: Washington Radio Network
Julie Donaldson (host)
Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
DeAngelo Hall (analysis)
Sirius XM NFL
Philadelphia: Sirius 138, XM/SXM 381, Internet 825
Washington: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 831
DraftKings odds: Eagles -6, 44 1/2 O/U
Prediction: Philadelphia 23 - Washington 17
