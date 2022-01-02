Washington Football Team vs Philadelphia Eagles: Schedule, TV, Radio, Online Streaming, Odds, and more

Washington enters Week 17 with a 6-9 record after losing to the Dallas Cowboys last week. They are on a 3-game losing streak after a 4-game winning streak put them back into the playoff picture. Washington still has a chance to make the playoffs but they would have to win today against the Eagles, beat the Giants next week, and get some help from other teams.
Today's games against the Philadelphia Eagles will once again test the teams depth. There are a lot of starters who will miss today’s game due to injury, COVID-19, and deaths in the family(Montez Sweat). If Ron Rivera can get this team to victory, it would be a major notch in his coaching belt. This has been a long month, even by Washington standards.
Washington Football Team players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list
Offense (6)
QB: Kyle Shurmur(PS)
RB: Antonio Gibson
G: Ereck Flowers, Beau Benzschawel (PS)
OT:, Sam Cosmi, David Steinmetz (PS)
Defense (1)
CB: Darryl Roberts (2nd time)
Special teams (1)
P: Tress Way
Washington Football Team players activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list (26)
CB Darryl Roberts
C Keith Ismael
DT Jonathan Allen
DE Montez Sweat
DE James Smith-Williams
DE Casey Toohill
LB Khaleke Hudson (IR)
DE Daniel Wise
WR Cam Sims
DT Matt Ioannidis
DT Tim Settle
TE Sammis Reyes
CB Troy Apke
OT Cornelius Lucas
DE William Bradley-King (PS)
QB Taylor Heinicke
TE Temarrick Hemingway (PS)
LB David Mayo
S: Darrick Forrest
QB Kyle Allen
CB Kendall Fuller
S Kam Curl
LB Milo Eifler
RB Wendell Smallwood (PS)
C Tyler Larsen
G Brandon Scherff
LB Cole Holcomb
DE Nate Orchard
C/G Zack Bailey (PS)
Washington Football Team coaches on COVID-19 protocols (3)
Assistant DB coach Brent Vieselmeyer
Senior Offensive Assistant Jim Hostler
OL Coach John Matsko
Washington Football Team coaches cleared from
COVID-19 protocols (6)
WR Coach Drew Terrell
RB Coach Randy Jordan
DL Coach Sam Mills
Defensive Coaching Intern Christian Garcia
DB Coach Chris Harris
Defensive Quality Control Coach Vincent Rivera
Injury Report:
Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles (6-9) at Washington Football Team (8-7)
Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD
Date/Time: January 2nd, 2022, 1:00 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Adam Amin (play-by-play)
Mark Schlereth (analyst)
Shannon Spake (sideline)
(via 506sports)
RADIO: Washington Radio Network
Julie Donaldson (host)
Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
DeAngelo Hall (analysis)
Sirius XM NFL
Philadelphia: Sirius 138, XM/SXM 381, Internet 825
Washington: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 831
DraftKings odds: Eagles -6, 44 1/2 O/U
Prediction: Philadelphia 23 - Washington 17
Enemy Blog: Bleeding Green Nation
Washington Football Team 2021 Schedule
Week 1: Sunday, September 12th 1:00pm (CBS) vs Los Angeles Chargers
Loss 20-16
Week 2: Thursday, September 16th 8:20pm (NFLN) vs New York Giants
Win 30-29
Week 3: Sunday, September 26th 1:00 pm (FOX) @ Buffalo Bills
Loss 43-21
Week 4: Sunday, October 3rd 1:00pm (FOX) @ Atlanta Falcons
Win 34-30
Week 5: Sunday, October 10th 1:00pm (CBS) vs New Orleans Saints
Loss 33-22
Week 6: Sunday, October 17th 1:00pm (CBS) vs Kansas City Chiefs
Loss 31-13
Week 7: Sunday, October 24th 1:00pm (FOX) @ Green Bay Packers
Loss 24-10
Week 8: Sunday, October 31st 4:25pm (FOX) @ Denver Broncos
Loss 17-10
Week 9: BYE
Week 10: Sunday, November 14th 1:00pm (FOX) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Win 29-19
Week 11: Sunday, November 21st 1:00pm (FOX) @ Carolina Panthers
Win 27-21
Week 12: Monday, November 29th 8:15pm (ESPN) vs Seattle Seahawks
Win 17-15
Week 13: Sunday, December 5th 4:05pm (FOX) @ Las Vegas Raiders
Win 17-15
Week 14: Sunday, December 12th 1:00pm (FOX) vs Dallas Cowboys
Loss 27-20
Week 15: Sunday, December 19th 1:00pm (FOX) @ Philadelphia Eagles
Loss 27-17
Week 16: Sunday, December 26th 8:20pm (NBC) @ Dallas Cowboys
Loss 56-14
Week 17: Sunday, January 2nd 1:00pm (FOX) vs Philadelphia Eagles
Week 18: Sunday, January 9th 1:00pm (FOX) @ New York Giants
