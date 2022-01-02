NFL 2021 Week 17: Washington Football Team vs Philadelphia Eagles 1st Quarter

Washington enters Week 17 with a 6-9 record after losing to the Dallas Cowboys last week. They are on a 3-game losing streak after a 4-game winning streak put them back into the playoff picture. Washington still has a chance to make the playoffs but they would have to win today against the Eagles, beat the Giants next week, and get some help from other teams.

Today’s games against the Philadelphia Eagles will once again test the teams depth. There are a lot of starters who will miss today’s game due to injury, COVID-19, and deaths in the family(Montez Sweat). If Ron Rivera can get this team to victory, it would be a major notch in his coaching belt. This has been a long month, even by Washington standards.

Washington Football Team players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Offense (6)

QB: Kyle Shurmur(PS)

RB: Antonio Gibson

G: Ereck Flowers, Beau Benzschawel (PS)

OT:, Sam Cosmi, David Steinmetz (PS)

Defense (1)

CB: Darryl Roberts (2nd time)

Special teams (1)

P: Tress Way

Washington Football Team players activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list (26)

CB Darryl Roberts

C Keith Ismael

DT Jonathan Allen

DE Montez Sweat

DE James Smith-Williams

DE Casey Toohill

LB Khaleke Hudson (IR)

DE Daniel Wise

WR Cam Sims

DT Matt Ioannidis

DT Tim Settle

TE Sammis Reyes

CB Troy Apke

OT Cornelius Lucas

DE William Bradley-King (PS)

QB Taylor Heinicke

TE Temarrick Hemingway (PS)

LB David Mayo

S: Darrick Forrest

QB Kyle Allen

CB Kendall Fuller

S Kam Curl

LB Milo Eifler

RB Wendell Smallwood (PS)

C Tyler Larsen

G Brandon Scherff

LB Cole Holcomb

DE Nate Orchard

C/G Zack Bailey (PS)

Washington Football Team coaches on COVID-19 protocols (3)

Assistant DB coach Brent Vieselmeyer

Senior Offensive Assistant Jim Hostler

OL Coach John Matsko

Washington Football Team coaches cleared from

COVID-19 protocols (6)

WR Coach Drew Terrell

RB Coach Randy Jordan

DL Coach Sam Mills

Defensive Coaching Intern Christian Garcia

DB Coach Chris Harris

Defensive Quality Control Coach Vincent Rivera

Injury Report:

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles (6-9) at Washington Football Team (8-7)

Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD

Date/Time: January 2nd, 2022, 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Adam Amin (play-by-play)

Mark Schlereth (analyst)

Shannon Spake (sideline)

(via 506sports)

RADIO: Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

DeAngelo Hall (analysis)

Sirius XM NFL

Philadelphia: Sirius 138, XM/SXM 381, Internet 825

Washington: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 831

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, ESPN+

DraftKings odds: Eagles -6, 44 1/2 O/U

Prediction: Philadelphia 23 - Washington 17

