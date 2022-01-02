Washington Football Team vs Philadelphia Eagles Inactives

The Washington Football Team released their final injury report for today’s game on Friday. The team continues to deal with major injuries and now a second COVID-19 outbreak that has 8 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. William Jackson III was the only player ruled out on Friday. Montez Sweat was listed as questionable, but will miss today’s game due to the shooting death of his brother this week.
Washington had 2 other players listed as questionable. DE James Smith-Williams has been limited at practice all week due to illness. WR Curtis Samuel keeps the streak alive by showing up on the injury report with a hamstring injury. Both players will miss today’s game. Shaka Toney will be one of the starting DEs today.
Washington protected 4 practice squad players this week (RB Wendell Smallwood, S Jeremy Reaves, CB DJ Hayden, LB De’Jon Harris), and activated all of them, along with DE William Bradley-King, as COVID-19 replacements. They also elevated G Deion Calhoun and P Ryan Winslow who was signed this week to replace Tress Way(Reserve/COVID-19). This is Way’s first missed game since joining the team, and Washington will be the third team Winslow has punted for this season.
Washington Inactives
Week 17 inactives #PHIvsWAS | @MedliminalLLC— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 2, 2022
WR Curtis Samuel
K Brian Johnson
QB Garrett Gilbert
LB Milo Eifler
DE Montez Sweat
DE James Smith-Williams
Washington Football Team players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list
Offense (6)
QB: Kyle Shurmur(PS)
RB: Antonio Gibson
G: Ereck Flowers, Beau Benzschawel (PS)
OT:, Sam Cosmi, David Steinmetz (PS)
Defense (1)
CB: Darryl Roberts (2nd time)
Special teams (1)
P: Tress Way
Washington Football Team players activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list (26)
CB Darryl Roberts
C Keith Ismael
DT Jonathan Allen
DE Montez Sweat
DE James Smith-Williams
DE Casey Toohill
LB Khaleke Hudson (IR)
DE Daniel Wise
WR Cam Sims
DT Matt Ioannidis
DT Tim Settle
TE Sammis Reyes
CB Troy Apke
OT Cornelius Lucas
DE William Bradley-King (PS)
QB Taylor Heinicke
TE Temarrick Hemingway (PS)
LB David Mayo
S: Darrick Forrest
QB Kyle Allen
CB Kendall Fuller
S Kam Curl
LB Milo Eifler
RB Wendell Smallwood (PS)
C Tyler Larsen
G Brandon Scherff
LB Cole Holcomb
DE Nate Orchard
C/G Zack Bailey (PS)
Washington Football Team coaches on COVID-19 protocols (3)
Assistant DB coach Brent Vieselmeyer
Senior Offensive Assistant Jim Hostler
OL Coach John Matsko
Washington Football Team coaches cleared from
COVID-19 protocols (6)
WR Coach Drew Terrell
RB Coach Randy Jordan
DL Coach Sam Mills
Defensive Coaching Intern Christian Garcia
DB Coach Chris Harris
Defensive Quality Control Coach Vincent Rivera
Eagles Inactives
#PHIvsWAS inactives pic.twitter.com/qstHMwXp4G— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 2, 2022
