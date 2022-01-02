Washington Football Team vs Philadelphia Eagles Inactives

The Washington Football Team released their final injury report for today’s game on Friday. The team continues to deal with major injuries and now a second COVID-19 outbreak that has 8 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. William Jackson III was the only player ruled out on Friday. Montez Sweat was listed as questionable, but will miss today’s game due to the shooting death of his brother this week.

Washington had 2 other players listed as questionable. DE James Smith-Williams has been limited at practice all week due to illness. WR Curtis Samuel keeps the streak alive by showing up on the injury report with a hamstring injury. Both players will miss today’s game. Shaka Toney will be one of the starting DEs today.

Washington protected 4 practice squad players this week (RB Wendell Smallwood, S Jeremy Reaves, CB DJ Hayden, LB De’Jon Harris), and activated all of them, along with DE William Bradley-King, as COVID-19 replacements. They also elevated G Deion Calhoun and P Ryan Winslow who was signed this week to replace Tress Way(Reserve/COVID-19). This is Way’s first missed game since joining the team, and Washington will be the third team Winslow has punted for this season.

Washington Inactives

WR Curtis Samuel

K Brian Johnson

QB Garrett Gilbert

LB Milo Eifler

DE Montez Sweat

DE James Smith-Williams

Washington Football Team players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Offense (6)

QB: Kyle Shurmur(PS)

RB: Antonio Gibson

G: Ereck Flowers, Beau Benzschawel (PS)

OT:, Sam Cosmi, David Steinmetz (PS)

Defense (1)

CB: Darryl Roberts (2nd time)

Special teams (1)

P: Tress Way

Washington Football Team players activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list (26)

CB Darryl Roberts

C Keith Ismael

DT Jonathan Allen

DE Montez Sweat

DE James Smith-Williams

DE Casey Toohill

LB Khaleke Hudson (IR)

DE Daniel Wise

WR Cam Sims

DT Matt Ioannidis

DT Tim Settle

TE Sammis Reyes

CB Troy Apke

OT Cornelius Lucas

DE William Bradley-King (PS)

QB Taylor Heinicke

TE Temarrick Hemingway (PS)

LB David Mayo

S: Darrick Forrest

QB Kyle Allen

CB Kendall Fuller

S Kam Curl

LB Milo Eifler

RB Wendell Smallwood (PS)

C Tyler Larsen

G Brandon Scherff

LB Cole Holcomb

DE Nate Orchard

C/G Zack Bailey (PS)

Washington Football Team coaches on COVID-19 protocols (3)

Assistant DB coach Brent Vieselmeyer

Senior Offensive Assistant Jim Hostler

OL Coach John Matsko

Washington Football Team coaches cleared from

COVID-19 protocols (6)

WR Coach Drew Terrell

RB Coach Randy Jordan

DL Coach Sam Mills

Defensive Coaching Intern Christian Garcia

DB Coach Chris Harris

Defensive Quality Control Coach Vincent Rivera

Eagles Inactives

