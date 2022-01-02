NFL 2021 Week 17: Afternoon games open thread

The Washington Football Team entered Week 17 with a 6-9 record after losing to the Dallas Cowboys last week. They got their rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier today. Their first game was postponed to a Tuesday night game due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Today’s game was also affected by another 8 players going on the reserve list this week. In other NFC East games, the Giants visited the Bears at 1pm. The final division game for the week is a big one for the NFC playoffs. The 11-4 Dallas Cowboys are hosting the 10-4 Arizona Cardinals.
CBS
Denver Broncos (7-8) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (8-7), 4:05p.m.
DraftKings odds: Chargers -8 1/2, O/U 45 1/2
Houston Texans (4-11) vs. San Francisco 49ers (8-7), 4:05p.m.
DraftKings odds: 49ers -13, O/U 44
(via 506sports)
Online Streaming
FOX
Arizona Cardinals (10-5) vs. Dallas Cowboys (11-4), 4:25p.m.
DraftKings odds: Cowboys -6 1/2, O/U 52
Detroit Lions (2-12-1) vs. Seattle Seahawks (5-10), 4:25p.m.
DraftKings odds: Seahawks -8 1/2, O/U 41
Carolina Panthers (5-10) vs. New Orleans Saints (7-8), 4:25p.m.
DraftKings odds: Saints -7, O/U 37
(via 506sports)
Online Streaming
