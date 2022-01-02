All aTwitter: 2 January 2022 - Week 17 GAMEDAY edition

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Roster Moves:— Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) January 1, 2022
Offensive Line Coach John Matsko will miss Sunday's game due to COVID-19 protocols. Assistant Offensive Line Coach Travelle Wharton will replace Matsko on gameday. pic.twitter.com/4nzcsNu4v3
With rosters locked up for tomorrow Antonio Gibson, Ereck Flowers and Sam Cosmi are OUT. If the line hasn’t moved yet, it probably will— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 1, 2022
Also, to process the AGG release: A huge disappointment anytime you have to release a 4th round pick in his second year. Not good... They need Dyami Brown to develop after taking him in the 3rd round this year. One big play so far this season.— John Keim (@john_keim) January 1, 2022
Of that 2020 draft class, which received good marks after year one, fair to say only JSW took a step forward this year. Probably Kam Curl as well. Maybe Antonio Gibson in certain aspects. AGG is only one of 8 picks not on the roster/IR right now.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 1, 2022
Tress Way not being on the play-every-game this season list is hard to fathom seeing as he's played every game since taking over as Washington’s punter in 2014. Wild. pic.twitter.com/R1V0gMNseV— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 1, 2022
One of my New Year Resolutions is to not give up on Dyami Brown. Dude was the best vertical threat in CFB but got paired with a QB that ranks ️36th ️ in deep ball passing grade. Brown only has 199(12th most for rookies) on the year w/room to improve.#WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/d3pKCmX3Xv— Nathan Coleman (@JHawkChalk_) January 1, 2022
When the question comes up, "do you trust this group to draft and develop a QB"? Well...that begs the question, did they develop Taylor Heinicke? Did Scot Turner and Ken Zampese get the most out of Heinicke's skill set given the talent around him?— Disco (@discoque5) January 1, 2022
Over Terry McLaurin’s first three seasons, the stats of the adjacent starting wide receiver for each year have gone to the tune of…— Washington Realm (@WashingtonRealm) January 1, 2022
2019, Paul Richardson: 28/245/2.
2020, Dontrelle Inman: 18/163/2.
2021, Curtis Samuel: 6/27/0.
Washington DB Bobby McCain was not fined for a hit last week on #Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz. McCain caught the penalty flag, but did not catch a fine.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 1, 2022
Dang I miss these folks. We were there to do our jobs and talk football but it always felt like it was more than that. https://t.co/Mzpt8o0qde— Chris Thompson (@ChrisThompson_4) January 1, 2022
If HOF takes Tony Boselli after ignoring Joe Jacoby there is no justice. Boselli was overrated and a short career. Jacoby was really the best of the Hogs.— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) January 1, 2022
I open this app for the first time in 2022 and see the future mascot pinching off a loaf, great start 2022 https://t.co/6MjO01jjbf— Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) January 1, 2022
The new name release will go something like this on twitter....— ᖇIGGO 70 ᑕᕼIᑭ ™ (@karl_diesel) January 1, 2022
“I was right, you are wrong, I love the name, I don’t care what you think, just leave the team if you don’t like it, I told you so, I knew it all along, this team can’t do anything right!” #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/M60qbvFh8c
these ‘back in my day’ takes are so whack. college football and the business of it has changed.— Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) January 1, 2022
not risking your draft stock to play in the Cap’n Crunch Bowl doesn’t mean you ‘don’t love football’ — these players are simply smarter and more business-minded than ever before https://t.co/18IsGqiYrn
Not gonna lie, some of the rookies that opted out and immediately started dominating in the NFL might have actually gotten MORE prepared by just using private coaches in their year “off”.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 2, 2022
Rashawn Slater, Micah Parsons, Ja’Marr Chase, etc. There’s more than one way to develop now https://t.co/vVLDjLGQ8x
Ohio State’s offense could be ok next year even after the loss of two 1st round WRs.— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 2, 2022
C.J. Stroud tonight:
37/46 for 572 and 6 TDs and INT
Jaxon Smith-Njigba:
15 catches for 346 yards and 3 TDs
greatest “ball don’t lie” of all time pic.twitter.com/f6n9N2D6DI— Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 1, 2022
Former NFL player and head coach Dan Reeves, who during his 38 years in the league participated in nine Super Bowls, the third most for an individual, has passed away. Reeves was 77. pic.twitter.com/njjJ3Gqo7z— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2022
Loading comments...