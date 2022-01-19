All aTwitter: 19 January 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Football Team twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

new threads comin' pic.twitter.com/w14YIo05w0 — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 18, 2022

Interesting from @BMitchliveNBCS about Washington's search for a QB - "I think it's more than just football people that are pushing for a QB....They got to make a splash" — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 18, 2022

I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday.



I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss and my words were uncalled for and unfair. — Dak Prescott (@dak) January 19, 2022

I hold the NFL Officials in the highest regard and have always respected their professionalism and the difficulty of their jobs.



The safety of everyone who attends a game or participates on the field of a sporting event is a very serious matter. — Dak Prescott (@dak) January 19, 2022

Thank you all for the prayers. I am doing good — Budda Baker (@buddabaker32) January 18, 2022

No surprise retirement will take place here. The six-time Super Bowl champion HC will come back for a 23rd #Patriots season https://t.co/V2dT2Ed9tx — Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) January 19, 2022

“In addition to women on the coaching staffs, women reached an all-time high of 38.2 percent of league office roles last season, according to Forbes.”



NFL aims for a future with women in all 32 franchises https://t.co/LZrkpLBuh1 — Sam Rapoport (@samrap10) January 19, 2022

Lucy Harris died today. The daughter of sharecroppers. The only Black player on a college team she led to 3 nat'l championships. The first woman to score a basket in the Olympics. So good she was drafted by the NBA.



Every American should know her name.https://t.co/b6xG81dor3 — Lindsay Crouse (@lindsaycrouse) January 19, 2022

On Sunday, we were deeply saddened to learn our friend Tuskegee Airman Brigadier General Charles McGee had passed at the age of 102.



Join us in remembering his Connecting Generations Panel Discussion with @whoisjwright and Doug Williams last November. https://t.co/GyTEK7HjBI — Washington Salute (@WasNFLSalute) January 18, 2022

NFL Wild Card meeting pic.twitter.com/RO3SXZ95jS — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) January 18, 2022

