All aTwitter: 19 January 2022

new threads comin' pic.twitter.com/w14YIo05w0— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 18, 2022
Interesting from @BMitchliveNBCS about Washington's search for a QB - "I think it's more than just football people that are pushing for a QB....They got to make a splash"— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 18, 2022
I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday.— Dak Prescott (@dak) January 19, 2022
I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss and my words were uncalled for and unfair.
I hold the NFL Officials in the highest regard and have always respected their professionalism and the difficulty of their jobs.— Dak Prescott (@dak) January 19, 2022
The safety of everyone who attends a game or participates on the field of a sporting event is a very serious matter.
Thank you all for the prayers. I am doing good— Budda Baker (@buddabaker32) January 18, 2022
No surprise retirement will take place here. The six-time Super Bowl champion HC will come back for a 23rd #Patriots season https://t.co/V2dT2Ed9tx— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) January 19, 2022
“In addition to women on the coaching staffs, women reached an all-time high of 38.2 percent of league office roles last season, according to Forbes.”— Sam Rapoport (@samrap10) January 19, 2022
NFL aims for a future with women in all 32 franchises https://t.co/LZrkpLBuh1
The GOAT you never heard of. Lucy Harris. So proud to Executive Produce THE QUEEN OF BASKETBALL. Watch this trailer. Full film in the bio. @lusiaharris @criticschoice @breakwaterstudios @bgproudfoot @nytimes. #QueenOfBasketball #QueenLucy pic.twitter.com/q8lbT11rNJ— SHAQ.ETH (@SHAQ) December 7, 2021
Lucy Harris died today. The daughter of sharecroppers. The only Black player on a college team she led to 3 nat'l championships. The first woman to score a basket in the Olympics. So good she was drafted by the NBA.— Lindsay Crouse (@lindsaycrouse) January 19, 2022
Every American should know her name.https://t.co/b6xG81dor3
On Sunday, we were deeply saddened to learn our friend Tuskegee Airman Brigadier General Charles McGee had passed at the age of 102.— Washington Salute (@WasNFLSalute) January 18, 2022
Join us in remembering his Connecting Generations Panel Discussion with @whoisjwright and Doug Williams last November. https://t.co/GyTEK7HjBI
NFL Wild Card meeting pic.twitter.com/RO3SXZ95jS— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) January 18, 2022
